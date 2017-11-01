Sherif Salah Beshry, the principal of (NELS) the New Egyptian Language School in Heliopolis is accused of raping and sexually assaulting KG children (2 girls and a boy).

Many believe that the 3 children are not his only victims, and that this has been going on for long.

This action has been done way too many times to the point that one of the girls could even draw his genital organ.

It all started when one of the victims told their parent what the principal did. Then doctors assured that the boy is suffering from severe anal damages. Then the family reported the principal at the Nozha Police Station. But no immediate action was taken.

The parents of the victims then surrounded the school accusing the principal for raping their children in school. Police then showed up and arrested the indicted, but still investigating the case for the families claims. Though, medical examinations showed anal damages and traces of sexual abuse on victims’ bodies.

parents angered by school’s response