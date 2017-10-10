People were hit with possibly the most shocking celebrity breakup news since the Brangelina split. Allegations have been going around that this 7-year old power couple has called it quits. And we thought that Shakira and Piqué were the ultimate relationship goals couple.

The jaw dropping news came after an entire week of speculations; until a close source to the duo confirmed it, according to the Spanish digital publication “Cotilleo”. Further information claim that Shakira made the final decision and had already moved out of their home in Barcelona.

As soon as the news went viral, Shakira’s publicit released a statement that the couple’s relationship is actually going strong and people are just trying to harm Piqué.

Piqué got himself into hot water when he spoke in support of the Catalan Referendum; which is in favor of the region becoming an independent state. It has been clear that this decision is unpopular by many especially King Felipe of Spain himself. This was the beginning of Piqué’s downward spiral, because why would he inflame an already difficult situation?

And from that moment, Piqué had been relentlessly attacked in the media, even including his relationship with Shakira. Don’t mess with the Spanish people!