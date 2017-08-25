As the food cart business is rapidly growing, it still faces a lot of problems with “El Baladeya”. A group of youth, therefore, decided to finally patch things up with the authorities and legally dedicate part of a street to food carts.

Most of us have probably heard or seen the video of the two ladies fighting with “El Baladeya” for their burger food carts in the Sheraton area. Well, we can only thank them as they are the main reason behind the idea of Share3 Masr. It is basically part of Al Bahr (Ankara) Street in Sheraton and includes over 20 carts of different food specialties. They have carts serving everything you crave from kebda w sogo2 to sushi and waffles.

Words have it that the atmosphere there is perfect, and youthful. Shara3 Masr has colorful benches where one can sit and enjoy his/her meal while listening to the music, that’s soon to be live. Yes, they have a stage where live bands will be performing soon. The area is full of life and positive vibes and you still get the sense of being in the street because you actually are.

Cairo’s Governor announced that soon more projects like this one might be taking place in many districts around the city. We’re happy to see youths’ projects finally being encouraged by the authorities. Now we’re off to try our new Share3 Masr.