In a one of a kind event, Egypt witnessed its first wrestling match by EWR in El Sharkeya last night. EWR, Egypt’s first wrestling program for professionals, is founded by Captain Ashraf Kabonga. Last night in Sharkeya, the matches featured many wrestlers, including female wrestlers as well.

As per Captain Ashraf Kabonga’s statement to VetoGate: “25 wrestlers participated in the match with ages that varied between 19 – 40 years old.” He also added that the show was attended by the town’s mayor and Parliament representatives.

On the same note, EWR is considered the first Egyptian and Arab wrestling program for professionals.