It really does run in the family! Daughter of the famed movie director, Sherif Arafa, Sherine Arafa the newest YouTube starlet has taken over the internet by storm.

Garnering a staggering rise in followers in just a short period of time, her videos have only gained support and positive reviews from the Egyptian public. Sherine Arafa would describe herself as a satirist with a hint of cheekiness. She puts a funny spin on her videos, combining both comedy and truth.

Her most recurring characters are the conservative Egyptian mother and the laid back Egyptian father. Both characters create a hilarious combo as they assume common stereotypical roles in our society.

Sherine Arafa’s topics range from Egyptian traditions, motherhood problems, social media fakes and the pressures of being a woman in an Arab country.

Before becoming a YouTube sensation, Sherine was actually one of the up and coming fashion designers in Egypt, launching in 2012 a clothing line inspired by a variety of cultures and traditions. Shortly after she launched her first collection, she decided to take a fashion break to focus on her family. She is now the mother of an adorable 3-year-old boy Selim, and is on her way to becoming one of the top YouTube personalities and comedians in Egypt.

We’ve never seen a successful female Egyptian vlogger and actress before and this one will always keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s great to see a fresh new face in the social media world, especially someone who makes us wait in anticipation for her next big hit. Speaking of big hits, Sherine will be posting a video to raise awareness on an important topic that has never been mentioned before. So buckle your seatbelts and be prepared for a comedic ride!

Follow her instagram account @sherinearafa_ and her facebook page to watch all her exciting videos.