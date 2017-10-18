Shnit Worldwide Short Film Festival is back again in its 5th edition in Cairo with over 100 short films from over 34 countries for 5 days from the 18th till the 22nd of October. Shnit has scoured the earth and hunted down some of the hottest short films created in the past year. Fresh short films, special events, competitions, and a few humble awards presented by our incredible partners.

Shnit is an international short film festival. It takes place at exactly the same time in Buenos Aires, Bangkok, Bern, Cape Town, Hong Kong, Moscow, San José (Costa Rica) and of course Cairo. The festival presents during five days a proud selection of the best shorts.

The festival’s short films this year will be screened at Zawya Cinema in Downtown Cairo.