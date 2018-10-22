With the exceptional ultimate goal of using design in favour of humanity, the outstanding Shosha Kamal is one of the most recognizable names in the design field worldwide. Interior design, exterior design, product design, public design, green design and fundraising designing; Kamal has carved her name across the entire design field.

After many years of leading a marketing career in one of the world top FMCGs companies, Unilever, Kamal made the brave decision of shifting her career path and doing something she is really passionate about, the designing world. In order to kick-start her career, she has studied design at Florence Design Academy in Italy, the world capital of design.

Her previous experience in marketing and business exposure alongside with her expertise in design allowed her to found her Psychology Based Design Company in Cairo and receive international recognition in no time. The International Product Design Award in London named her Wing Sofa as the best sofa design for 2016, and it also shortlisted her Scarab Chair among the best 5 chairs designs in 2017.

The Society of British Interior Designers nominated her work for the Best Designs of the World in 2013 in addition to nominating her as an A* Design Award Winner in Milano in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and naming her in this same year a Design Hero for her efforts in making the world a better place through good design. And not to mention getting recognized by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi during the 2017 Youth Conference for her efforts in displaying the Ancient Egyptian heritage across all her design disciplines.

The prolific Egyptian designer has established a new design discipline in 2013: “Fundraising Design”. The innovative field aims at helping different humanitarian entities and NGOs to fundraise donations through good design.

