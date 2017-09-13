Egypt’s Minister of Foreign affairs, Sameh Shoukry, backlashed at Qatar’s representative in the League of Arab States summit on September 12, 2017.

After Qatar’s accusations and offensive statements against the four countries; Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, Shoukry put things into perspective.

“We are a country of 7000 years of civilization,” as he added, “What’s been said by Qatar’s representative is unacceptable in such setting.”

Shoukry and the four countries’ representatives also mentioned how Qatar’s history of supporting terrorism has been known throughout the nation for ages now.

Watch Shoukry’s reaction to Qatar’s representative offenses below: