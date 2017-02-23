A newly discovered solar system, which is 39 light years away from Earth, was announced last night. This discovery raises a lot of questions on whether some of the planets discovered could sustain life or not.

It was announced today that NASA have detected an approximate of seven Earth-sized worlds. The seven exoplanets were all found in very close formation around a star called TRAPPIST-1. Estimates of the planets mass have indicated that the planets are rocky, unlike Jupiter which is gaseous.

Among the solar system are three planets that are said to have the qualities needed to sustain life, like for example the ability to sustain oceans. In a press conference held in Washington Thomas Zurbuchen, the Associate Administrator of Nasa’s Science Mission Directorate said, “This gives us a hint that finding a second Earth is not a matter of “if”, but “when”.

The planets were discovered using Nasa’s Spitzer Space Telescope and other ground based observatories. It is said that the planets are very close to each other and to the star. However, Lead Researcher Michaël Gillon, of the University of Liège, brought our attention to how “the star is still so small and cold that the seven planets are temperate, which means that they could have some liquid water – and maybe life, by extension – on the surface.”

This shows that the researchers believe that TRAPPIST-1f is a very good candidate when it comes to supporting life, and that even though, it is a little bit cooler than earth, it could be suitable with just the right atmosphere and greenhouse gases.

This begs the question, could there be life soon enough on a planet other than our Earth? Could there be an escape from all the damage and chaos we have caused to our planet?