Fashion tie-ups have been very in lately. Not only do they enhance a brand’s image, but they’re also most likely to last. Here’s a list of our favorite and hottest fashion collaborations.

Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid

Hillfiger and Hadid’s first collection sold out almost immediately after its first carnival-themed runway show. Their latest retro ‘70s California beach girl collection is a mixture of popular styles and trends. The clothes range from polo shirts, embellished jeans, bomber jackets to denim trench coats and yellow, red swimsuits.

Louis Vuitton x Supreme

After months of speculation, LV & Supreme joined forces to create a highly demanded offering of men’s wear. The range is definitely flowing and interconnected as it sports LV’s and Supreme’s monogramming throughout. Items include everything from baseball jackets and jerseys to hoodies and anoraks. You can also find fanny packs, cardholders and gloves among many accessories.

UGG x Jeremy Scott

Sharing their love of pop culture and California, this symbolic pair collaborated to create a unique limited-edition collection. Known for putting luxury spins on basic style, Jeremy Scott reached out to the brand about bedazzling the classic style using his signature designs. This combo did not fail to disappoint. Jeremy’s collection includes his signature hand sewn beads and flame printed uggs. His limited line features 8 different styles for men, women and children. Prices range from £75 to £995.

Versus x Zayn Malik

Collaborating with Versace’s sister brand “Versus”, Zayn had the privilege to have an upper hand in terms of color palettes and design ideas. Zayn had made specific color choices that include khaki green, wine, black and white as well as splashes of red. Given Zayn’s spontaneous creativity and attention to detail, he created a line made out of graffiti-ed leather jackets, printed sweatshirts, skirts, crop tops and lace-up jeans.

Adidas x Alexander Wang

When fashion, sportswear and subculture style unite for a fashion twist. Their line consists of unisex clothing and footwear. Their collection has a lot of neon yellow, black and grey. This includes bleach hoodies, joggers, shorts, crewnecks, beanies, cycling jerseys, zip-up sweatshirts, long-sleeved shirts and of course, trainers.