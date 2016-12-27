Most girls spend a great deal of time wondering if their crush likes them back or not. It’s tricky because guys hardly express their feelings as much as girls would love them to. So after much research and chatting with guys, we decided to bring you a list of signs a guy likes you:

He initiates the conversation

He’s usually the one who initiates the conversation. We’re not saying that he’s supposed to be the one who always starts the conversation on WhatsApp or other social media platforms. We mean that if you’re both hanging out with your group of friends or at work, and he comes and starts a private conversation with you then that’s a good sign.

He suddenly engages with you more on your social media accounts because he is genuinely interested in your life

You might start to notice his increased engagement on your social media profiles. He might start to like your posts or comment more often in aims of starting more conversations with you. This is a clear sign that he is interested in you as a person. He uses social media to learn more about who you are, your likes and dislikes.

He compliments you

Your guy friends won’t tell you that you’re beautiful or that your outfit looks nice. Only a guy who is genuinely interested in you would do that, so watch out for the next compliment girls.

He opens up to you about his personal life without you really having to ask

This is one of the biggest signs. Guys rarely show their emotions or talk about their private lives, especially to girls. So if he opens up to you about something really personal, you know you got a good guy.

He treats you nicer than his other girl friends

It’s important that you would be able to tell the difference between him being nice to you because he is nice to everyone, or him being nice to you because he is giving you a special treatment. Keep a close look at the way he treats other girls and if you feel like he treats you better, then you’re a lucky one.

He finds an excuse to see you

Did you mention that you were going somewhere and he found a way around it to go with you? That’s a major “I like you” sign. Guys go out of their way to find an opportunity to hang out with girls they like outside of university or work.

So what do you think? Does your crush like you? Tell us in the comments below. And if you happen to know of one or two more signs, feel free to help your sisters out 😉