No one can spoil you more than your own grandparents, but living with them is a whole other story. You are their responsibility and they tend to go overboard just to make sure that you are raised in the best way possible.

It can be both a blessing and a curse—so we’ve listed all the common experiences a person goes through while living under the same roof as their grandparents.

Me: 0 / Grandparent: 1

When their sentence starts with “when I was your age…” that’s when you know that there is absolutely no negotiation or complaining that you can get away with. “I’m too tired to go to work.” To which will be automatically followed by “ana ama kont senak, kont bashta3’al, shayel beit w 3andi 2ossra”. How can you compete with that?

Generation Gap

You always have to bear in mind that you are dealing with someone who is at least 45 years your senior, so discussing any topic could be a challenge. Like the 9 PM curfew, smoking, food, hair products, or even politics… especially politics. “El balad me7taga tatawor ya Guedo”, “Rabena yehdeeko, el balad hatewla3 b sababkoo!”

Advice Encyclopedia

Because your grandparents are traditional, anything that they say will be heavily based on “el 2ossool”. Messawedaha 3alena kda leh- your grandparents’ go-to phrase, mathezeesh reglek wenty 7ata regl 3ala regl, and that marriage topic we always avoided malha arebtak? Ma heya helwa aho w damneen el 3ela. Then you have those everyday advices Ay 7ad yess2alak so2al 2olo ma3rafsh, balash de7ketek teren. 😉

The Food



The fridge and the freezer are always packed with food as though they’re preparing for the next big famine. W 7essak 3enak law akalt bara.

The Negative News Headlines

Their response to any bad news can really go overboard; they are naturally overprotective so the slightest headline can easily strike a nerve. Like a car accident, a rape incident or the presence of thugs 3al da2ery. “3adi ya teta, law 7ad wa2afny hadooso”

Whatsapp

Let’s not underestimate your grandparents when it comes to technology. Sometimes they could be quick learners. However, this isn’t necessarily the main way of communicating. Your whatsapp conversations are filled with religious paragraphs, rumors and those “send to all your contacts” messages.

Your grandparents could be traditional, laid back or old school but that doesn’t change the fact that they truly have the biggest hearts. Don’t deny that you always get excited when they tell you about their decades-old stories. You are being raised by people who have way more experience than anyone you’ve ever known 😉 Take advantage and let them enjoy a second chance at parenting.