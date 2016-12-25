All that’s been happening in our modern world has managed to sever the definition of a well functioning relationship. Too many people are afraid of dying alone and are therefore willing to settle for less than they deserve. Whether you’re already in a relationship but you’re not really sure if it’s the right one for you, or if you feel like you’re settling because you’re afraid you won’t find another SO, we realize that the concept of relationships can be a little tricky for you. Here are 7 clear signs that you are absolutely in the right relationship:

You spend time together doing things you both enjoy

This is by far the most crucial part of any relationship. Sure, it’s great to do what he likes or what she likes. It is actually recommended that you get out of your way to make your partner happy, but it’s still important to find something that you both like to do, and to do these things together. It’ll make you both happier than having to constantly compromise to make the other person happy!

You fight fairly

There’s nothing wrong with arguing. The most important thing is that you do it productively. Don’t bring up stuff from the past, and accept the fact that you are humans. You are bound to disagree! Don’t fight to win or to get your opinions across to your partner. Look for common ground and respect each other’s perspectives during the process.

You maintain your self-identity

Being in a relationship shouldn’t hinder you from being yourself. In fact, your partner should nurture you to improve and to develop yourself, not keep you from doing the things you love out of fear that it will distance you from each other.

You trust each other

Trust is really important in any relationship, and if it doesn’t exist then that is a big no no to your relationship. Being jealous might have been cute when you were in high school, but now that you are adults and ready to take things seriously, there shouldn’t be room for jealousy between you two. You should trust your partner with all your life, and know that whoever they’re talking to is not by any means a threat to you.

You both have your own friends and mutual friends too!

One of the biggest mistakes that most people in relationships make is cutting themselves off from everyone and everything! They stop reaching out to their old friends and hanging out with them. If that happens, then you probably understand the whole relationship concept wrong. Maintaining your own friends and your mutual friends is a crucial part for the longevity of any relationship. You shouldn’t be dependent on you partner for every social activity out there!

You don’t put your dirty laundry out to dry

You are each other’s secret keepers. What happens between you stays between you. There is no chatting with the girls about that fight you both had the day before. There is no b*tching to your mom about how she makes you go insane sometimes. A secret life is a happy life, so whatever happens between you two, you should keep between you.

You share future goals

This is one of the things that’s often underestimated in any relationship or hardly ever discussed even though it’s very important. You should have your future goals sorted out. If you want to travel the world for a living, you better make sure that your partner is on board. If you plan to pursue a career that is anything but unstable, you should make sure that your partner will be there to support you through it all. Not having your future goals sorted out with your partner will come back to haunt you sooner or later, so better sooner.

Finally, it’s important that you know where you stand in your relationship. While these signs might be valid, remember that you make up your own rules! You are the only one capable of making yourself happy!