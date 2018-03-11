In every girl, there is an undeniable imagination, or possibly misconceptions about romance and love stories in general. There is this belief that love is how we see it in the movies or read about it in the novels, but it isn’t really.

The Beauty and The Beast Theory

When we meet that destructive boy, we all think that we could change him. We live in this fantasy that amidst our journey together, he will change, become a different person, and the prince inside the beast will come into light. However, that is never the case. Boys don’t change for someone they may feel something towards, boys change after trauma. They change when they finally find a reason within them. He will never change his horrible ways for you.

Soulmates

There is not one person for everyone. Relationships are work. We work for the relationship to survive. If soulmates actually existed, widowers who fall hard for their late partners would not ever find someone else, would they?

Little Miss Princess and Her Prince Charming

Men nowadays are not prince charming. There will not come a man who will change your life with how amazing he is. We need to understand that we are not Cinderella.

The Best Friend

We do not all end up with our best friends. Those who do happen to have a massive amount of luck that not all of us share. Not to mention how weird it could be being involved with someone you’ve considered a brother for years. That is called incest.

Like Father Like Son in Law

Honey, if everybody was like Dad, no one would have boy trouble. The way our dads were raised is nothing like the way coming generations were raised or are being raised. Your father, the calm, collected, responsible man who brought you up and stuck by you your whole life, is a now a fictitious character. Most of the boys/men you will meet from now on will never resemble your father.

Us girls, are living fairy tales told to us by Jane Austen, Gabrielle-Suzanne de Villeneuve, and Shakespeare. The sad part is, we know we’re wrong. So, take care of yourself, find the man who will really treasure you for the jewel you truly are.