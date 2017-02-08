When mentioning the different kinds of love, it is very important that we discuss self love. Of all the different kinds of love in the world, this is the one kind that can make you survive anything! Loving yourself has its many advantages, and it’s safe to say that no one ever loved themselves and ended up disappointed.

When you love yourself, you become mindful. You tend to know what you think, feel and want. That makes you act on your knowledge of yourself rather than on what others want from you. It also forces you to set boundaries for yourself. Self love will help you set your own limits. You will be able to say no to work, love or any activities that you believe harm you physically or emotionally. This will help you in many ways, because it will allow you to focus on things that are actually crucial to your own self growth. In short, self love is important because it allows you to remember where your ultimate power is. It forces you to ask yourself “If I truly loved myself, what would I do?” The answer, however, could be manifested in different forms. You could end up succeeding in your career, because loving yourself will allow you to believe in what you do and love yourself for doing it. Or you can wind up, finally, accepting your body image. And if you don’t, then you will start working on how you want your body to look like, not out of hate for your own self image, but out of love for your own body and how you want it to look like. You will finally start doing things for you, not for others.

It is also important to note that you are only capable of loving a person as much as you are capable of loving yourself. The best thing about self love is that you can actually see it get manifested in your love for others. We don’t believe that anything could ever have a greater value than the ability to love another with all you know and all you have, and luckily, self love allows you to do exactly that. If you exercise self love, you will not only be rewarding yourself, but you will also become the guide that is guiding and encouraging others to express or love themselves in the same way. The more self love you have for yourself, the better you will be prepared for healthy relating. You will start attracting people and circumstances which support your well being. Finally, it’s important to ask yourself what you want to achieve through your love for yourself, and then go out and do it!