For those who are always taking selfies or pictures, we present the top three smartphones with best rear cameras in 2017. Together, we will get to know more of the pros, cons & user experience for each. & our top three are: Samsung Galaxy S8+, HTC U11 & Huawei P10 Plus.
pros
cons
User Experience
- The screen size is suitable for video-watching & gaming fans. It has a distinctive degree of clarity in different lighting conditions.
- Despite the elegance of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus exterior, it is easy to smudge with fingerprints
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ has the Always On Display feature. This enables you to see the date & time always.
- The phone’s performance is fast, & switching between several apps is rather smooth no matter how many apps you run.
- This phone is an excellent choice if you’re a gamer. High quality & almost zero overheating.
- Secured: through fingerprint sensor & iris scanner
- This phone’s rear camera is among the best introduced in 2017. Shoots picture after another quite fast with a number of diverse filters.
- The 8-megapixel front camera takes quite good photos. not very wide angle though
- Samsung Galaxy S8+’s battery has various energy-saving modes,
Pros
cons
User Experience
- HTC U11 screen viewing angles are excellent in high lighting conditions.
- The phone’s size makes it somewhat hard to deal with it using one hand.
- The phone provides you with new options, such as pressing the phone’s sides as if squeezing them to control certain programs & apps – take a picture or send a text message, for instance.
- The phone’s performance is outstanding, & you won’t notice any lagging or overheating even with prolonged use.
- You can’t charge the phone & use the earphones at the same time, as they share the same port.
- HTC U11’s rare camera is quite distinctive thanks to the dual-LED flash & OIS. It comes with various capture modes to choose from, such as the Pro Mode that brings out the intricate details concerning the colors & angles of image display.
- The rear camera shoots 4K videos & has a Slow-mo mode. And it has four microphones.
- HTC U11’s front camera is considered among the best introduced in 2017. Its only minus is the absence of a front flash.
- The fingerprint sensor’s performance is remarkable. It supports up to 5 different fingerprints.
- The phone’s battery fully charges in about one hour, & it will last an entire day of extensive use.
|Pros
|Cons
Cons
User Experience
- Huawei P10 Plus’s screen size is quite suitable, & the clarity & detail accuracy is outst&ing in different lighting conditions.
- Huawei P10 Plus’s camera offers exquisite photography as it has “Leica” german lenses. One of the dual rear camera lenses is monochromatic (deals with black & white only), When you take a picture, both cameras work with great harmony to fuse the two pictures together resulting in sharp details
- Huawei P10 Plus’s camera enables you to zoom in up to 3 times without affecting the picture’s resolution.
- The front camera offers excellent photos & various modes, such as Bokeh.
- 3D fingerprint scanner that analyzes how hard you press the sensor & carries out different tasks accordingly, including taking pictures or running Google.
- The phone’s performance is good news for gaming fans; now you can play games with high graphics without worrying about the phone heating up.
- Huawei has equipped the P10 Plus smartphone with speech recognition,
- By drawing different letters on the screen, you can open different apps. Drawing a ‘C’ opens the camera, for instance.
- Huawei P10 Plus’s battery can last up to two days of extensive use.
Now that we have highlighted the pros, cons & user experience for all three models, you can pick effortlessly the one that fits your needs best.