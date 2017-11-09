Huawei P10 Plus screen is 5.5-inch AMOLED with QHD (2560×1440) resolution & 540 ppi pixel density. The screen is equipped with an extra Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection layer.

Huawei P10 Plus comes with 4 – 6 GB RAM, a HiSilicon Kirin 960 octa-core processor, a Mali-G71 MP8 graphics processor & 64 or 128 GB internal storage capacity. and external memory slot good for up to 256 GB.

Huawei P10 Plus has a dual rear camera. One lens is 20 megapixels & the other is 12 megapixels. It has a LED flash, & both lenses come with f/1.8 aperture.

The front camera is 8 megapixels with f/1.9 lens aperture.

Fingerprint sensor & supports gyroscope, OTG & IR technologies.

A 3750 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

You can’t operate both SIM cards & the external memory card simultaneously on the Huawei P10 Plus.You have to choose either the second SIM card or memory card to insert in the second SIM card slot.

No FM radio operation.

The phone isn’t water or dust resistant.

Doesn’t support wireless charging.