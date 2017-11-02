The one and only Sherine Arafa is back, making headlines once again. But this time, the entire world applauded her for making light of an extraordinary story: becoming “Sophia Saudi Robot” … The end is near everyone!

Sherine Arafa roamed the streets of Cairo dressed as Sophia, the humanoid robot that was created by Hanson Robotics, a Hong Kong based company.

Sherine asked the Egyptian people controversial questions to spike a genuine reaction from those who have no idea who Sophia is. Would you ever marry a robot? What if things go wrong? Can women be replaced? Would you like to see more versions of this robot in Egypt?

Watch the Egyptian Impression about Sophia Saudi robot:

Last week, Sophia, the AI was granted citizenship in Saudi Arabia; the move came during an investment event attended by the top elites of the world. The event discussed plans to build a supercity that will be home to independent robotic technology like Sophia.

Yes. You heard it right!