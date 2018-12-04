After the news of Egypt exporting stray dogs and cats to meat eating countries such as South Korea spread, the South Korean embassy went out of its silence to put those rumors to rest once and for all.

On Monday, the South Korean embassy issued an official press release completely denying all the recent allegations that South Korea will be importing stray dogs from Egypt for meat consumption.

The embassy called these allegations “major ignorance” about the Korean’s culture. And described them as defamatory of the South Koreans. They also clarified that South Korea has NEVER imported dogs for meat consumption.

“Eating dog meat is not part of the country’s popular food culture,” the South Korean embassy explained in their recent statement. They also added that due to the pressure from animal activists in South Korea, the practice of eating dogs is actually declining there. So, those statements could not be further from the truth.

The Embassy also urged all types of media to refrain from publishing any news related to South Korea importing stray dogs from Egypt. Since they are not true.

These allegations started after the deputy of the human rights committee in parliament Margaret Azer suggested this idea in October. As she put it, this represents a solution to the problem of stray dogs in Egypt. In her statement, Azer claimed that the idea came to her after she had a “discussion with a few South Koreans”. She also called it a good ‘investment’ opportunity for Egypt.

Margret Azer’s controversial statements stirred quite a fuss between animal activists all across Egypt. According to Ahram Online, the parliament member then justified her suggestion by saying that it was an alternative to “shooting dogs or castrating them.”

Following Azer’s suggestions, a number of Egyptian officials actually claimed that the country would start exporting thousands of stray dogs and cats. They, however, didn’t specify from which countries.

However, thankfully, the agriculture ministry later released a statement denying all the claims.

There is no official data on the number of stray dogs in Egypt. However, according to Al-Watan newspaper, Egypt contains about 22 million stray dogs.

There is no denying that the problem of stray dogs and cats in Egypt do need a solution. Killing them, however, does not count as one. Neither does exporting them for meat consumption.

If we built more shelters or worked on spreading more awareness about adopting stray animals instead of imported ones. Maybe, just maybe, the situation could actually get better.

What do you guys think? Tell us in the comments.