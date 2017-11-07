Dear Good Luck,

We’re not playing hide and seek. We searched for you everywhere for many years and when you finally decided to come out of you lair, you pick a statue over us for God’s sake!

The sphinx of giza seems to be the luckiest Egyptian known to man kind, here’s why:

Here are 7 times the Sphinx of Giza was luckier than you:

1. That time when it kissed Instagram sensation Cindy Prado

2. That time when it was kissed by Will Smith

3. That time when it kissed traveler and adventurer Allison

4. That time when Hayden Christensen had a picnic on top of its head during the shooting of Jumper

5. That time when it had an intense French kiss with this tourist

6. That time when this girl twerked on it

7. That time when it got kissed by Pamela Anderson’s Russian doppelganger