February 14th is just around the corner, waiting, looming and calling the romance in each and every one of us to surface! Happy singleton, blissfully taken, in consideration or unsure, there’s always a party or someplace worth going to celebrate the day of love. We have compiled a comprehensive guide for everything going on this Valentine’s day and made sure that you can plan the goldilocks of all dates. The list is diverse as there are the choices that aren’t too cheap, the ones that aren’t too expensive, some under the radar and others over the top!

1- The Nile Ritz Carlton

It’s all about the LOVE at the Nile Ritz Carlton this year as it offers couples many exciting and elegant experiences that includes room offers, theme parties, spa packages and romantic dinners.

Details:



At Nox, couples can relive the magic of nostalgic music with a tribute to the Beatles. “Glass Onion” band, who possess fantastic high energy performance, will have couples dancing the night away. The talented Brits understood love better than the best of us, so it wouldn’t be Valentine’s without the Beatles. The party will also be hosted by DJ Ahmed Ghandokly, the romantic sounds of violinist Samira Riachy and a belly dance performance by Sahar, all with an exclusive dine and party rooftop experience with a magical view of the Nile. One phone call and EGP 600+ per person (including 3 bar bites and chocolate strawberry dips), you could guarantee yourself a table at Nox!

At the rustic Italian restaurant Vivo, you will be served a 5 course dinner, along with a bottle of wine per couple starting from EGP 700, while you take in the breathtaking scenery of the Nile. Or if you’re planning to go big on your gift this year, you could opt instead for the romantic 3 course menu that comes along with two glasses of wine and starts at EGP 450. The entertainment of the night will be provided by the dreamy sounds of live Opera singer and violinist Samira Riachy.

And after one is tired from dancing and singing the night away, The Nile Ritz is offering ‘Be My Valentine’ room packages that are exclusive to Valentine dinners. Guests are welcomed to enjoy the comfort of a luxurious room for the night before returning to Culina in the morning for a delightful breakfast.

Details:

1- Deluxe City View Room = EGP 1,700 (inclusive of all applicable taxes)

2- Deluxe Nile View Room = EGP 2,200 (inclusive of all applicable taxes)

Note that special room rates will be granted to guests who make dinner reservations.

Romance? Check. Luxury? Check, check.

For Reservations: +202 25778899 Ext: 2002

2- Pier 88

Ever since it opened this year, Pier 88 has been nothing but elegant and full of class. Their romantic setting and breathtaking scenery of the Nile make sure that it’s the place to go to when you want to treat your partner to a fancy dinner and atmosphere. No time better than Valentine’s to do that, am I right?

For Reservations: 01208111130

3- U Bistro & Bar

U Bistro’s strong suit is the precision and perfection to which their Mediterranean haute cuisine is cooked and crafted. For foodie couples and foodie singletons, U Bistro is a good place to spend Valentine’s day because seriously, your love for food will never disappoint you or let you down.

For Reservations: 0100 720 4094

4- Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza

On Valentine’s Day a chance for majestic love celebrations and flying romantic sparks is born – and where better to celebrate the love other than in the country where the romantic escapades of Cleopatra and Marc Anthony, and Ramses and Nefertari still echo all over the world. A romantic set-up made for just the two of you, fine-dining by the world’s longest river, and unparalleled hospitality; Four Seasons believe this is the secret three-ingredient recipe to your happily-ever-after.

Try l’amore the Italian way at Bella restaurant over a five-course menu of enticing recipes and delicious desserts. No one does romance like the Italians do, and when they do, no one does it like Nile Plaza.

Price LE 800++ – Including a glass of sparkling wine

Time 7:00 pm – 12:00 am

Indulge in a glass of complimentary wine as you await perfection-in-the-making at 8 restaurant; where the fusion of eight-course Chinese menu, ravishing décor and the unmatched attention to detail will tantalize you all night long.

Price LE 1200++ – Including a glass of sparkling wine

Time 7:00 pm – 01:00 am

Spoil your Valentine with an amazing buffet of authentic Egyptian delicacies, succulent roasts and Chef’s signature desserts, only at Zitouni restaurant.

Price LE 550++ – Including a glass of sparkling wine

Time 7:00 pm – 12:00 am

Cozy up in the perfectly romantic atmosphere of Upper Deck, where you can treat your loved one to a four-course menu and live violin, as the magical pool view works its magic in the backdrop.

Price LE 525+++ – Including a glass of sparkling wine

Entertainment DJ & live violin

Time 7:00 pm – 01:00 am

For an intimate evening, The Bar is just the perfect place to be on Valentine’s day. Celebrate your great love story with fabulous dinner menu, wide range of assorted cocktails, and excellent selection of wines while enjoying live jazz singer, violin and guitar music.

Price LE 800+++ – Including a glass of sparkling wine

Entertainment Jazz singer, live guitar & violin

Time 7:00 pm – 03:00 am

What could be more perfect than indulging in a couples’ massage for Valentine’s day? At Four Seasons Nile Plaza Spa, enjoy a relaxing Couple Serenity Package with a 30-minute mineral sea salt scrub with lavender and strawberry essence, followed by a 60-minute relaxing Aroma massage and strawberries dipped in chocolate.

Price LE 1900++ per person

Date Available from February 12th to February 19th 2017

For Reservations: +20 (2) 2791-7000

5- Venue

If partying hard with your significant other is your idea of a perfect date, then Venue is specifically designed to people like you. If you’re single and looking for a fun night out where you can dance all night and enjoy yourself, Venue is also the place for you! With DJ Alixo and Bellydancer Marmar, you can safely predict that everyone will be pumped at all times, but then again, that’s why we go clubbing.

For Reservations: 0100 119 9093

6- Wunder Kind Egypt

What happens when you bring in Poussy, Ahmad Shiba and Amie Sultan together, you ask? Well, we don’t have the answer to that question, YET. But if you ditch all other dinner plans and go celebrate Valentine’s at Wunder Kind this year, you’ll be the one feeding us the answer this time. Go help in bringing the house down as you dance and sing with all those tunes you know and love.

For Reservations: 01271424373

7- Graffiti

Lovestruck with Graffiti. For the more adventurous couples Graffiti Bar and Lounge have a love-trigger menu and rocking entertainment set for the evening with belly dancer, DJ beats, live percussion show, oud, tabla and sax tunes.

Price LE 600+++

Time 9:00 pm – 03:00 am

For reservations: 01066677762

8- Nineteen Twenty Five

If holidays usually mean intimacy and acoustic tunes, then we believe this is your Valentine’s day Utopia. Nineteen Twenty Five are featuring Hana ghoneim and AK Musicale followed by DJ Hady to turn the chill night into a shindig by the end!

For reservations: 01212103512

9- 139 Pavilion

Mena House Hotel have concocted the right setting and mood and crafted a sizzling menu so that lovebirds would celebrate this Valentine in style by the pyramids. Price starts at EGP 480 per person.

For Reservations: 02-33773222

10- Vintage Bar & Lounge

A Vintage Valentine will be nothing short of crazy shenanigans, suave and romance. And if you’re not really going for the romance, you won’t feel out of place because single or taken, everyone’s there to dance!

For Reservations:+(202) 24063333

11- Riverside

If you’re ready to party then Riverside is another venue you and your bae might want to head out to. On Valentine’s, they bring you party DJ Feedo to make sure the two of you challenge each other on who’s gonna get tired faster!

For Reservations: 0121 280 1290

12- Olivo Pizzeria

Olivo is a quaint little pizzeria known for its sumptuously Sangria cocktails that will serve as icebreakers for your romantic night out. It’s cozy, warm and loving so if you’re looking for an intimate dinner for two or for couples night out, Olivo is your place. It’s a bit small, but what it lacks in size, the place makes up for in excellent service and pizza.

For Reservations: 01026444475

13- Breezes

Derived from its name, the ambience at Breezes is chilling, cozy and atop of Cairo. It is perfect for singles, couples and girls night out. So whether you’re celebrating love or creating a singles awareness day, treat yourself, a loved one or a friend to Breezes and enjoy their delicious menu and handcrafted chocolate giveaways. Prices start at EGP 253!

For Reservations: 02-23946902

14- Le Deck

For the love of old school romance and fine dining, spend your Valentine’s day floating on the Nile and enjoying the five-course set menu prepared by the genius Chef Jordan Prot. Prices are EGP 3,000 for couples and EGP 850 for tapas.

For Reservations: 01141100012 15- Dusit Thani They say that no one loves quite like the Italians, but I say Amr Diab comes in close second. So, if you want to boost your romance credentials this year and want to score some major romance points, look no further than Dusit Thani’s Valentine’s day featuring Amr Diab. Dress code is of course dresses and tuxedos, because Dusit Thani’s doesn’t do anything halfway. For Reservations: 01223711136 or 01223799119