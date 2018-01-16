A Space to Step Up and Stand Out

Stadium touched down in City Stars on December, carrying many of the world’s most esteemed brands, latest drops and hottest styles in performance and lifestyle apparel and footwear ; including Reebok, Adidas, Nike, Speedo, Body Sculpture, Livup, Umbro, and more that are sure to up your style game.

Stadium looks to empower, inspire, and inform shoppers throughoffering a platform for communities to merge in a motivational environment. It features The Cube, an activation area where customers can train and engage in various types of fitness and lifestyle activities, from yoga classes to nutrition sessions.