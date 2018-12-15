This year, like any other, had its fair share of heartbreak. Stars from different fields departed our world leaving us with only their legacy and a few bittersweet memories.

Now that 2018 is winding down and 2019 is approaching, it didn’t feel right to welcome a new year without bidding a proper farewell to all of those who left us this year.

So we made a list of some of the amazing icons we had to say goodbye to in 2018…

Dr. Ahmed Khaled Tawfik

‘Utopia” author Dr. Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, whose unique art opened the eyes of the Egyptian Youth to a new meaning of fantasy and horror literature, died on April 2, 2018, at the age of 55.

Gamil Ratib

The legendary international star Gamil Ratib blessed our TVs, movie theaters and stages with numerous amazing performances in his 65-year old career. Which is why it was extremely hard to say goodbye to him on Sept. 19, 2018. He was 92.

Rim Banna

The amazingly strong and inspiring Palestinian artist and activist Rim Banna had been fighting cancer for several years before the light of her resilient smile went out on March 24, 2018, at the age of 51.

Mohamed Sharaf

The unique comedian Mohamed Sharaf was the reason for a lot of our smiles over the years. But over the past couple of years, he struggled with several health crises until he passed on on July 27th, 2018, at the age of 55.

Madiha Yousri

Madiha Yousri, the prominent star from the black and white era, blessed us over the decades with several different roles in many of our favorite movies and TV series. That was until she passed on this year on May 28 at the age of 96.

Hayatem

The belly dancer\ actress Hayatem was always known for her positive spirit and love for life. This made it extra difficult when she was taken from everyone who loved her on July 27, 2018, at the age of 68.

Maher Essam

The young artist Maher Essam had been entertaining us with different roles ever since he was a child. However, for the past 4 years, Maher had been struggling with illness coming in and out of comas until he passed on this year on June 17, at the age of 38.

Mahmoud El Qala’awy

The extremely talented comedian Mahmoud El Qala’awy was taken from us recently and surprisingly at Dec. 10, 2018, at the age of 79. Over the years, he gave us countless laughs through his amazing performances. It is hard to imagine his face not smiling. And this is the way he will remain in all of our memories.

Hasan Kami

Just before the year is over, another beautiful soul was taken from us. Legendary actor Hasan Kami passed on yesterday morning, Dec. 14, at the age of 82. It breaks our heart to have to say goodbye to this one-of-a-kind gentleman and wish his family can pull through this very difficult time.

2018 also stole some of our favorite international stars from us leaving our world before we could say goodbye; such as:

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking was a witty, intelligent and a groundbreaking British scientist. He died March 14, 2018, at the age of 76. Hawkings did not only amaze us with his work in physics, his unique personality and the fact that he was an all-around medical and scientific marvel made him one of the most popular scientists worldwide.

Avicii

Avicii or Tim Berling, the Swedish producer and DJ has gained his fame and success worldwide thanks to his undeniable talent. He was known for his upbeat music and overall cheery vibes. However, on April 20, 2018, it was reported that Avicii took his own life when he was found dead in Muscat, Oman. He was 28.

Stan Lee

Legendary comic book writer, editor, and publisher Stan Lee gave us the Marvel universe that we all escaped to growing up and still do. However, Stan left our universe when he died Nov. 12, 2018, at the age of 95.

Mac Miller

American Rapper Mac Miller or Malcolm James McCormick was struggling with mental illness and addiction. According to news reports, He died Sept. 7 of a drug overdose at the age of 26.

Aretha Franklin

The “Queen Of Soul”, Aretha Franklin gave us female empowering anthems across her career like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman”. Over the course of her career, Aretha won 18 Grammy awards and received the Medal of Freedom. But after struggling with pancreatic cancer, Aretha’s legendary story was cut short when she died Aug. 16, 2018, at the age of 76.

As we approach the end of 2018, we are sad to say goodbye to all those amazing souls that left us. However, we can’t help but thank them for the amazing legacy they left behind and promise to honor it through the years.

R.I.P! We will miss you…