Nestled in the heart of Cairo, Steigenberger El Tahrir features a harmonious blend of historical designs and modern elegance. Its prime location is truly exceptional as it offers a panoramic view of the Nile River; it’s also a short walking distance from the Egyptian Museum and Tahrir Square.

The hotel has been garnering positive reviews from both local and foreign tourists as guests never ceased to praise its impeccable hospitality and its clean and modern rooms.

Among the hotel’s 295 beautifully furnished rooms and suites, you will find sitting areas, free Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs, minibars as well as tea and coffeemakers and living rooms for suites.

As part of Steigenberger El Tahrir promise for a magical wedding day, the hotel offers the bride and groom a unique wedding package. The benefits are truly outstanding and can guarantee a relaxing pre-wedding and after-festivities day for the couple. There will be a free pre-wedding photo session with the couple’s permission, a suite ready for the bride and groom-to-be, a special room ready for the groom on his wedding day, a unique pre-wedding massage session for the couple, an after-wedding dinner for the couple and a unique honeymoon package offer at any of the Steigenberger hotels in Egypt. As for the guests, they will have a 10% early room booking discount and a discount on the spa.

Whether it’s an intimate wedding or an over-the-top ceremony, Steigenberger El Tahrir will provide you with exceptional attention to detail as well as a great helping hand in making your fairytale wedding come true. Let the sheer beauty of the arena bear witness to your wedded bliss and quickly book your special day!

Steigenberger El Tahrir also offers an exclusive setting for those aiming to invite a few people to a meeting or to a larger corporate event. The hotel has meeting rooms of various sizes with flexible seating arrangements. There are five fully equipped boardrooms to choose from, fully tailored to your needs. Amenities are provided as well as delicious high quality coffee breaks and meals from an array of international cuisine.

Check their Facebook page and website for further assistance.

2, Kasr El Nil St., Downtown, Tahrir Square, Cairo Egypt

Tel: 01014444434

Email: [email protected]