We hate stereotypes as much as the next guy, but our curiosity got the better of us and we had to ask what the rest of the Middle East really thinks about Egyptians. We should have known “funny” would be the top answer.

“The women have beautiful noses.” – S.H., 23, Jordan

“They would never say “I don’t know.” Whenever you ask a question, they will always come up with an answer.” – K.M., 28, Saudi Arabia

“They go with the flow easily. Like if you told them you’re Saudi, they would say ‘ooh, they’re the best people on earth, I love them!!!’ And when you tell them, ‘no, I’m kidding, I’m Lebanese,’ they would say ‘yeah, forget about Saudis, Lebanese are the best!’ This doesn’t mean they’re two faced; it’s just their way to be nice and make you feel welcome.” – B.A., 26 Saudi Arabia

“Crazy horrible drivers.” – A.H., 24, Jordan

“Very talkative; they are like the Latinos of Arabs, loud and talkative.” – W.A., 23, Jordan

“We think they’re funny and love drama. And we think that they lead the Arab world in TV and music production, along with us of course.” – I.A., 24, Lebanon

“They’re funny, even when they’re struggling. They always will be funny and make jokes.” – B.A., 26, Saudi Arabia

“They’re funny.” – A.A., 25, Syria

“Funny.” – M.S., 21, Jordan

“They’re all funny, but that’s not even a stereotype, that’s true.” – C.H., 24, Lebanon

