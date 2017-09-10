In an initiative powered by Cliche to stop stereotyping, different girls stood in different places holding posters that break the cultural stereotypes.

All what they were trying to do is to make people think and look behind the surface. Just because a girl has guys friends, doesn’t mean that she is “shemal”. They wanted people to stop judging based on looks or appearance, because the facade is never really the full picture.

They, however, were faced with a lot of attacks on Facebook.

And very few got the point.

Maybe a girl laughs out loud, but she put boundaries with people that no one can pass, better than any other girl who is always quiet.

One can tell, that the initiative was aiming not only to stop stereotyping, but also to make people accept those who are not like them. People were created different, so why not accept each other without offending one another just because we act, look, or dress differently. Having an open mind is not to break the rules of the society or anything in that matter, but rather to accept the differences between each other. We were created different, why should we now all be the same?

Accepting one another doesn’t mean that we approve of the other person’s action; in fact we might be against it all the way, but this doesn’t mean that we should be against the person. Have an open mind people and start accepting one another despite how bad you might disagree with each other actions or attitudes. You are free to disagree with whatever, as long as you are not harming the other person with your words or actions. And the other person is free to do whatever they want as long as he/she is not forcing it on you. At the end of the day; who are we to judge?