DISCLAIMER:

Before beginning this story, I have to say that there are a few people who were of extraordinary help to me. They actually risked their jobs without even knowing me, and I’m extremely thankful to them.

However, because I want to protect those people and at the same time tell the story, I’m going to use code names.

It was a sunny Thursday when I had this weird instinct that strongly pushed me to go on the hunt for the Egyptian Liverpool footballer, Mohamed Salah.

Needless to say, I’m a big fan of his. I basically never miss any of his football matches and that’s huge coming from someone who didn’t know much about the sport until he appeared on the scene.

I was having a rather normal morning until I started searching online to try and find the name of the hotel where the Egyptian national football team was staying.

Although I’m a journalist who is supposed to always be on the hunt for the truth, I still never went out of my way like that before and I don’t usually do any of this stuff. However, I had to proceed with this one, follow my instincts and see where they lead me.

Shortly after finding the hotel by skimming through all of Egypt’s hotel pool pictures trying to find the one from Salah’s Instagram story, I started calling my family to see if they could come with me, in case any unfortunate events occur.

Not wanting to give in to my obsession, all three family members tried to talk me out of it. They were also certain I wasn’t going to be able to meet him. Especially with his recent clash with the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), concerning fans breaking into the National Team’s training camps.

I did make it to the hotel, in the end, forcing my 20-year-old brother Kareem to come with me. Despite his very visible anger for dragging him into this; we sat in the lobby trying to list all the possibilities and come up with a technical plan.

Eyeing one of the receptionists from afar, I got up to pretend I’m gathering information about the hotel for reservations. I then hit him with the question about the national team.

“Are they staying here?” I said.

His facial expression changed from a professional blank to a sarcastic laugh.

He caught me!

I definitely denied at first that this is what I came here for, then told him the truth and asked him to help me meet Salah.

At first, he strongly discouraged me to even try and told me that we can’t even be seen talking about this. Even the hotel staff were not allowed to encounter them.

Nevertheless, I made a deal with the receptionist that I will be waiting at the hotel Cafe until he tries to figure out a way for me to meet Salah. To my surprise, he agreed. But he wasn’t the only person in the story to give in to my persistence.

A few minutes later, the receptionist secretly waved at me from afar as a sign that the National Team’s bus is outside, meaning that they’ve returned from their training. When a couple of the NT players like Mahmoud Trezeguet and Mohamed El Nenny walked past me, I freaked out a little.

Yes, I love Salah, but it was not all fun and games for me when I decided to go find him. I never expected I would actually be that close, making all those plans, trying to trick all these people and dragging my family into this as well.

I tried to not even look their way so I wouldn’t look suspicious since Kareem and I were literally the only people there other than the NT, their staff and a couple of men having meetings.

I was definitely an alien to the place and everybody was already giving me the ‘Who are you and what are you doing here’ look. Ignoring them, I started following the players around to see where they’re heading.

It wasn’t too long until I figured out their emergency door entrance which is linked to the pool, where they also hang around. With so many players walking around and the president of the EFA himself being there, security guards were everywhere at this point.

Despite the suspicious looks I was getting from everyone including the players, I roamed around trying to find Salah. They only kept calm at that time because I looked pretty harmless to them.

I was neither taking a step forward nor talking to anyone.

In order to save everyone the time and awkwardness, I finally decided to directly speak to one of the ‘important’ people who were standing in the area monitoring everything.

The words I heard next are the ones I should’ve gotten used to by then, “No, you can’t!”.

But did I finally step down? No.

I assured him that I’m harmless and that if he doesn’t give me the green card, I won’t try something stupid. However, a few minutes later after easing the tension, the man whom I’m now going to refer to as ‘Mr. Important’ and I were engaging in a fun conversation about our favorite Salah goals.

That’s when Kareem came down to the pool area to scold me for roaming around like a crazy person. Not too long after that, all three of us were already talking while I was trying to sneakingly get information and indirectly convince the man.

However, he was still telling us stories about other people who came over the previous days, crying in order to meet him but they failed. Even the ‘VIPs’ too, according to him.

He even added that although he accompanies Salah around the hotel most of the time, he still cannot take a quick photo for himself, putting it under the “those who set the rules, cannot break them” slogan.

With that being said, you could tell that Mr. Important was starting to like us. He was sort of letting down his guard and instead of firmly refusing as he did at first, he tried to help us.

He started pointing at the players walking around, begging me to take pictures with them, promising he’ll be okay with it just so I wouldn’t go home heartbroken. But I nicely refused and told him no if it’s not Salah!

He tried to convince me again, stressing how hard it is, given the EFA clash and the hotel security restrictions. Adding that if Salah himself agreed, the people around him would not.

However, he ended up telling me when exactly Salah leaves to the airport, with the terminal number and time. He even tried to think of alternative plans for me.

My father came to pick us up, after I begged him on the phone to come help but he too ended up chatting with Mr. Important; this man sort of became a family friend by the end of the day.

We were all ready to leave, but that was before it happened…I saw Salah!

You could only imagine how magical that moment was for me by now. But as he came out of the door by the pool, he was surrounded by guards and the EFA president too.

With no further words, my father, brother, and Mr. Important all knew at this moment that I’m not leaving until I actually meet him. At this point, I was just staring at him in disbelief.

Suddenly, Mr. Important got the security elevator card out of his pockets and handed it to my brother.

“You’re going to press on the second floor, turn right, leave your father and sister, come down, give it back to me and leave the hotel.” – Mr. Important.

Shocked, I felt bad that the man was basically risking his job for my young obsession. Just as I was about to refuse, he urged us to go quickly before someone notices, and we did.

Waiting for Salah to come up, my father started to give me the ‘look what you dragged us into’ scold.

Just as he was about to scream at my face; Salah, a couple of other players, the EFA and hotel security guards including X were all coming our way!

‘Oh my God, it’s actually happening!’ I thought.

Keeping his cool, as he always does; my father looked at them, greeted Salah and asked him for a picture. I was pretty sure at this point that I was going to stutter if I open my mouth, so I didn’t even say a simple ‘hello’.

Being the nicest person in the world – and despite how sleepy and tired he was; in addition to the looks of confusion and disapproval from the guards – he didn’t think twice before agreeing.

“Of course, I have no problem at all!” –Salah.

Stepping forward, I unlocked my phone, handing it to my father to take the photo. When Salah looked at his photo on my home screen, a big smile broke all over his face.

(Yes I do have him as a wallpaper, I’m not even sorry and I don’t think any of you are surprised by now.)

To my obvious embarrassment, I tried to hide the photo as if that was going to convince him that I’m not that obsessed. But it was too late and he was nice enough to just laugh about it, which made me smile through my stress.

After my father said his thank you’s and after giving me a smile when I was still in a state of shock, Salah vanished into his room.

Then, the person responsible for all of this, looking extremely upset at his failure while trying to keep his calm, asked us how we came up here.

Not wanting to drag the man who helped us into this, we said that we got into the elevator with some of the hotel guests by pure luck.

Mr. Important looked relieved as he pretended not to recognize us and we did the same!

The other man was not having it as he requested we accompany him to the Tourist Police for investigation.

At this point I did not even care, all I was thinking was that I got what I wanted in the end, despite everything.

We nodded and followed him. However, when we heard that he wanted to check the security cameras, scared for Mr. Important’s job and reputation, my father nicely talked him out of it, apologized and then he let us go.

It’s fair enough to say that I was certainly going to be arrested. However, at least every time I look back at the photo I took with him, I’ll always remember the adventure and the fact that I got what I insanely risked so much for.

PS. I don’t usually do this stuff, I hope you guys don’t think I’m insane.