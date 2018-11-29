In collaboration with Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, Italian Chef Daniele Foscolounder the patronage of theItalian Culture Centervisited Conrad Cairo to present Roman and regional Italian specialities for dinner at the OAK RESTAURANT from Day, October 28th to November 1st, nightly 6 Pm to 12 PM and concludes with a splendid Italian themed Friday Brunch on Friday, November 2nd from 1 to 5 PM

The Six-Day culinary experience was part of Conrad Cairo’s “Taste of Luxury” activities which hosts visiting chef’s from Conrad and Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts.