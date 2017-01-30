Anyone who has tried to go on a slightly clean diet before probably knows that being Egyptian and eating healthily are mutually exclusive. Mainly because our outings necessitate that we have one thing and one thing only: FOOD. It’s the like the whole country is conspiring against us not to get in shape like we had planned 10 years ago. But since we refuse to give up on our diet, we thought it would be a great idea to go on a hunt for the best salads in Cairo. The bad news is, it’s still salad. I bet you would rather go for pasta like we would but the good news is, you no longer have to ruin your diet just because you’re going out with your friends. You get to do it by eating healthy, delicious SALADS.

1. Qahwa, Arkan

Other than the fact that Qahwa is one of the coziest places where you get the chance to sit with your friends and grab the best cup of coffee you’ve ever tasted, they serve some of the most mouthwatering salads we have ever tried in Egypt. Seriously, the deliciousness of their Cobb Salad or Halloumi Salad will leave you asking for more. Bear in mind though, their portions are HUGE so make sure to go there with an empty stomach.

2. Left Bank, Zamalek

We can only describe Left Bank’s salads with two words: Elegant and delicious. Plus you get to devour it while enjoying the view, need we say more? Head there right now and try their Quinoa Salad. You can thank us later.

3. Ted’s, City Stars

Ted’s is one of those places that literally have it all. It’s cozy, it serves tasty food and the staff is just beyond friendly. The whole place gives you a homey feel that we doubt you’ll find anywhere else. The salads are another story, whether its their signature Halloumi Salad or their Mexican Salad that is just the right mixture of Mexico in one plate.

4. Sophia’s Garden, CFC

At Sophia’s Garden, you’ll be able to get away from the crowd and enjoy an open air seating which is just what you need to enjoy the beautiful weather and absorb in some vitamin D. Their salads are quite flavorsome and fresh like you’ve never seen before. If you don’t believe us, head down, indulge in their Orange Quinoa Salad and tell us how much you loved it yourself.

5. The Lobby, Zamalek

This place is what we like to call the hidden gem of Zamalek, with their tasty menu and unique plate presentations. Their salads are fresh enough for you to feel that the colors of healthy are calling for you! Don’t believe us? Check out this fabulous looking Beetroot Salad!

6. Il Loft, Arkan

IL Loft is just the right combination of modern and warm. They have a fair variety of salad options, among which is the Salmon Salad which we believe is more than capable of warming our tummies and satisfying our cravings.

Keeping calories to a minimum. A photo posted by Il Loft (@illofteg) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:41am PST

7. InSeason, Zamalek

Forget any salad you’ve ever tasted before, because InSeason Salads are the freshest, tastiest salads there is. You no longer have to make healthier choices while having to compromise on taste, because their South Of The Border Salad is everything you’ve dreamed of combined in one plate.

8. Crave

This one’s a classic. Many of us regard it as our go to place for steaks and delicious pastas, but that ought to change because once you try their Taco Salad, you will never be able to settle for anything less delicious.

Work hard, brunch harder. #crave#egypt#cravings#healthyrange #tasty#delicious#yumyum#delish#cleaneating#cleandiet#foodaddict#eatright#breakfast#dinner#brunch#lunch#comfortfood A photo posted by Crave Egypt (@crave_egypt) on Sep 14, 2016 at 4:28am PDT

9. Ovio, Maadi

Ovio is just the homemade experience you need in a world that is becoming more polluted by the second. Everything they serve is fresh and clean enough that you don’t have to worry about what you’re eating. If you’re looking for something unique, yet flavorsome, then you should totally go for their Spicy Seafood Salad.

10. Blaze, Mohandiseen

And just so Mohandiseen residents don’t say that we forgot about them, we decided to present you with Blaze where you will be able to indulge in scrumptious salads! We recommend you go for the Buffalo Chicken Salad or the Taco Salad, since they’re just heavenly. PS: Try not to lick your fingers afterwards!

Well, we hope you liked our article. And just so you know, diet starts today not tomorrow!