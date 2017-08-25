By: Reem Hussein

Tattoos are controversial in our society. They can sometimes be frowned upon and other times, depending on the setting, they can be acceptable. We spoke to several inked people about their tattoos and how they think society perceives them:

“I have a tattoo with my mother’s name on my arm. Sometimes when I enter a place and I’m wearing a short-sleeved shirt, I get the usual stares. Some people even have the guts to comment in a judgmental way, but I always respond with “it’s none of your business”. I value my tattoos because they describe me. I was once interviewed in a company and I was asked to keep wearing long sleeves all the time, but I refused because looks should not affect my chances of being hired.” – A.M

“I have several tattoos ranging from the map of the world to a special quote by Julius Caesar. In a judgmental society like the one we live in it gives an impression that I am a rebel; it makes people question my beliefs just because I have some ink on my skin.

If I lived in a different society, some might think I just went out of jail or some won’t even comment. I believe that my tattoos can impact my chances of getting a job, if it is in the corporate sector or if I’m required to impress my interviewee which are two things I don’t wish to do. I don’t want a job that is affected by my looks.

I can sometimes sense a weird attitude from some friends’ looks or when they try to be cynical in the way they make fun of it. However, I love my tattoos and as cheesy as it might sound, it makes me feel different and unique.” – A. H

“I have a tattoo that says ‘Faith’ and it stands for my infinite love and trust in God and I also have a Catholic symbol of strength. I don’t really care about what people think of me. I used to be afraid of applying to any job for fear of being labelled “unprofessional”. But if you think about it, it doesn’t impact how good I am as an employee. On the contrary, if anything it only shows how dedicated I am. When I believe in something that much, I like to keep it with me wherever I go. I have people coming up to me asking whether my parents know about my tattoos or telling me that I’m ruining the body that God gave me but I believe that God is the Almighty Lord; He is greater than small things.” – K.S

We also interviewed other people without tattoos just to get an inclusive idea what people nowadays think of them:

“No I am not okay with getting a tattoo because if I get something sticking on my body for eternity, I will get bored. It is haram from a religious point of view and I also believe that it does not look aesthetically beautiful. I’m sorry but actors like Ahmed el Feshawy prove to me that tattoos don’t look nice. They’re addictive.” – M.K

“There’s social pressure around tattoos in Egypt. I can’t walk on the street having people stare at me and saying things like “where does he think he is?” or even worse start insulting me. It is also haram so that’s why I don’t prefer to get a tattoo. I would have done it but for religious purposes I prefer to abstain. I would have loved to get a tattoo on my arm, a drawing or dot language.” – I. H

“It is a taboo in our Eastern culture because it is haram. My parents would never accept it; it’s a big deal for them. It might have escalated and I would be forced to remove it and this would be very painful. Career wise also, this could jeopardize my chances of getting a job. Also the most open minded guys would still judge girls who get tattoos. They attribute bad qualities to the girls who have tattoos. Last but not least, health wise it is not good. You are defusing something into your blood. Studies have shown that some colors can be toxic.” – R. A

Are you for or against tattoos, and why?