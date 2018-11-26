A teacher was suspended due to accusations of bullying a child based on her color and making racist statements.

The suspension took place right after Dr. Manal Mikhael, Damietta’s governor, visited the child, Basmla, at her school and stressed that discrimination in education should be eradicated right after the incident.

Basmla’s story

Basmla’s teacher told her to punctuate a sentence in Arabic that said: “Basmla is a dark-skinned student.” In context, he was making fun of her color.

The teacher took advantage of the sentence as to ridicule her in front of her class and when she broke into tears, he told her that she won’t sit down until she stopped crying.

The teacher claims that he is dark-skinned as well, and he meant it in an innocent way, as a trait rather than a slur; however, Basmla’s story is that the teacher took it too far to the extent of distressing her psychologically.

The Teacher’s Punishment

The incident took place in the Martyr Mohamed Gamal Saber’s school in Damietta. AlSayed Sewalim, the Ministry of Education’s delegate in Damietta, stated that the teacher will be transferred from the school.

Moreover, he will be suspended and is expected to face legal actions and reprimands due to the damage to Basmla. He also implied that this will most definitely affect his career.

This follow-up took place due to the positive efforts of Dr. Manal (you can know more about her here) is commendable. That there were actions countering a case of bullying based on racism is a precedent that should be an example in such cases. And they are aplenty.

Justifications?

Returning to the stories of the teacher and the child, the teacher should be aware that even if he can take this kind of a joke, the child shouldn’t—neither should he. Why on Earth it’s logical for a rational person to corner a child into breaking into tears just for a laugh?!

There is no justification for the teacher’s behavior and for his toxic, racist comments. Some would argue that the actions were too harsh. But we would argue that it’s more than necessary. The education sector in Egypt should impose strong deterrence to prevent such actions from taking place.

Racism is a hidden, insidious world in Egypt. What makes it worse that it can be sometimes sponsored by teachers and supervisors. Basmla’s case is one of too many that may be unheard of.

It’s imperative for the education authorities in Egypt to focus on this behavior and work on how to isolate and eradicate it.

Nothing is funny or cute in slandering someone for who they are.