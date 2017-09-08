After much awaited anticipation, Telecom Egypt who has changed the landline of the 10th of Ramadan city from 015 to 0554, has finally decided to launch the city’s old code (015) as the new fourth mobile network in Egypt. This new service that will unveil in mid September will surely revive and boost Egypt’s economy. Watch out for this new service’s campaign all over your city. And the cherry on the cake would be Telecom Egypt providing the 4G technologies to cater all Egyptians.

The 4G feature will definitely heat things up among other operators. The bar on quality of services will rise and the competition will increase between networks. It is up to Telecom Egypt to showcase this new service’s benefits for all its customers. Egyptians will witness a new groundbreaking era. #المصرية_للاتصالات #TelecomEgypt