Ramadan’s hardest challenge is fasting, but it gets better when you get to lose some weight along the way! There are many different ways to lose weight. One that has become popular in recent years is called Intermittent Fasting. This is a way of eating that involves regular short-term fasts. Fasting for short periods helps people eat fewer calories, and also helps optimize some hormones related to weight control. Here are 3 fast diets to give a shot after Ramadan wraps up!

1.WHAT IS THE SO CALLED 16:8 DIET?

The 16:8 works on an hourly basis, so each day you can eat within an 8 hour time frame and fast for the remaining 16 hours. The best part? You don’t have to restrict yourself to 500 calories at all – as long as you eat healthily in your 8 hour time frame, you’ll see the weight drop off. Experts say that this restricted schedule gives our bodies the chance to process the nutrients stored in foods and burns away calories.

WHEN TO EAT ON THE 16:8 DIET?

The 16:8 is an intermittent diet that, for most of it, you actually sleep through ,YES! You can pick an 8 hour window to suit your day – so it could be between 10am – 6pm or 11am – 7pm, for example. You can still drink tea and coffee outside of those hours too, so it’s not just water!

WHAT TO EAT ON THE 16:8 DIET?

This diet isn’t suggesting you cram all the food you can into 8-hours, but you do need to make sure you’re eating a balance of fat busting and health boosting foods. Experts have suggested making sure you get a balance of lean meat, eggs, dairy, vegetables, nuts and beans each day. It really is that easy!

2. WHAT IS THE EAT-STOP-EAT DIET?

Weight-loss guru Brad Pilon based his plan “Eat Stop Eat” on the theory of intermittent fasting, which focuses on when you eat rather than the types of foods you include or restrict.

Eat Stop Eat works in a fairly simple way: You fast once or twice a week, aiming for a complete break from food for 24 hours at a time.

HOW CAN I DO THE EAT-STOP-EAT DIET?

You might eat normally until 7 p.m. on a Saturday, then fast until 7 p.m. on Sunday, resuming regular eating at that time. If you can’t make it the full 24 hours, Pilon says 20 to 24 hours will also work. For the next couple of days, eat approximately 2,000 calories a day for women and 2,500 for men. Never fast on consecutive days. After several normal eating days, you can have another fast and repeat the schedule. Do not exceed two fasts in any one week. By doing even one fast a week, Pilon says you will create a calorie deficit of 10 percent.

CAN I EXERCISE ON THE EAT-STOP-EAT DIET?

When you are on Eat Stop Eat, you engage in resistance or weight training to maintain and build muscle, rather than cardio or other types of exhaustive exercise. You don’t have to exercise on fasting days, however. The Eat Stop Eat Quick Start Guide recommends a consistent training schedule of three to four times per week, with two to four exercises per body part, two to five sets per exercise, and six to 15 reps per set.

3. WHAT IS THE 5:2 DIET?

The simplicity of the diet and the fact that you can eat pretty much what you like five days a week, are key to its popularity. Dieters are recommended to consume a ‘normal’ number of calories five days a week and then, for two, non-consecutive days, eat just 25% of their usual calorie total – 500 calories for women and 600 for men.

WHAT CAN I EAT ON THE 5:2 DIET?

There are no restrictions on the types of food you can eat and it is suggested that women can expect to lose about a 1lb a week on the diet with men losing about the same if not a little more.

The single best “diet” for you is the one you can stick to on the long run. Make sure you give these diets a try and tell us what you think!