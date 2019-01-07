On the evening of Sunday, January 6th, America celebrated the amazing artwork that was presented in film and American Television of 2018.

And of course, like every year, the 76th Golden Globes was full of amazing awards presented to amazing talents. Everyone’s eyes were definitely on the red carpet, so were ours.

We just love to play fashion police; that’s why we created for you this list of the best and worst dressed.:

THE BEST:

1# Lady Gaga

Is that the beautiful Lady Gaga we know or is it Cinderella on the red carpet? The actress/singer and -as of yesterday- Golden Globe winner, stole the show with her baby blue Valentino gown!

2# Gemma Chan

The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star looked absolutely perfect on the red carpet with her navy Valentino princess-like gown! The hairdo was also very pretty on her and it nicely matched the whole look!

3# Irina Shayk

The Russian supermodel and her amazing boyfriend actor Bradley Cooper were literally goals in the Golden Globes! The model looked breathtaking with her one-leg-out sparkly gold Versace dress!

4# Sandra Oh

The beautiful ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress and Golden Globe winner was stunning on the red carpet! Everyone was talking about her magnificent white Versace gown, it really suited her and made her stand out.

THE IN BETWEEN:

1# Catherine Zeta-Jones

The always stunning actress did not look bad on the red carpet. However, this green Elie Saab gown was just not the best choice. It’s Catherine Zeta-Jones, so she still looks amazing!

2# Kristen Bell

The ‘Frozen’ actress looked fantastic in her baby pink Zuhair Murad dress! However, the fitting and silhouette of the dress did not wow us.

3# Julia Roberts

This one has always been serving looks on red carpets! The nude one shoulder top over the plain black peg leg trousers from Stella McCartney really stood out. However, the separates looked good on their own, but they did not really match together.

4# Kiki Layne

The young actress looked pretty in her blush tulle Dior gown. But it was kinda ‘too bridal’ for the occasion! However, the all natural hairdo really suited her!

5# Emily Blunt

The new ‘Marry Poppins’ beauty looked rather good on the red carpet. The detailed gray lace Alexander McQueen dress was not bad, but it was also not show-stopping. She could have definitely done better!

6# Nicole Kidman

As always, the beautiful star has something for everyone to talk about each red carpet event. Her shiny body tight maroon Micheal Kors dress was okay, but the hair and makeup did not match the style of the dress.

THE WORST

1# Emma Stone

Fun Fact: This nude pink detailed Louis Vuitton dress took about 800 hours and a team of 30 embroiders to make! Yet somehow the fitting, which would’ve taken less than an hour, was overlooked.

2# Lucy Lui

The Galia Lahav dress looks really strange. We don’t know why Lui thought it was a good idea! It might have been okay for the Met Gala if the theme was arts and crafts, but not the Golden Globes.

3# Julianne Moore

Neither the size nor the material of the custom Givenchy white gown fitted Moore; it just made her look bulky. The back was also horrendous with this unnecessary bow tie.

4# Anne Hathaway

Seems like Anne Hathaway learned nothing from The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Presley! Everybody basically hated this Elie Saab gown on the actress, and the animal print did not fit the occasion. Not even a little!

5# Heidi Klum

Again, another dress not fitting the occasion at all. This Heidi Klum gown from Monique Lhuillier would be great for a spring costume party, not the Golden Globes.

6# Penelope Cruz

Such a weird look from the beautiful actress! This Ralph & Russo unfortunate dress choice made Cruz look very odd and heavy on the red carpet.

7# Rosamund Pike

This black Givenchy dress looked incredibly bizarre on the actress. And the silver Bolero just made it worse.

8# Isla Fisher

The Monique Lhuillier piece was not horrible, but it did not really suit the Golden Globes. It made her look like a vintage porcelain clown doll, which is not a look anyone should aim for.

9# Lupita

We’re always used to the beautiful actress being on top of the best list, however, not this time. This cobalt blue Calvin Klein gown with the silver drop beads, while we’re sure is super expensive, just looked cheap.

10# Jessica Chastain

Another funeral dress is here! The actress really made an unsuccessful choice with this black Burberry gown. The corset top looks like an undergarment, and the dress overall looks unfinished.

11# Lili Reinhart

The rising star from the popular Netflix series ‘Riverdale’ was very unlucky with the dress choice. The red Khyeli couture gown looked like it was aiming for a princess-like look, but ended up looking like a nightgown.

And there you have it! Let us know what you guys think, which ones are really the best and worst from your point of view?