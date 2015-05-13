Tattoos are finally socially accepted in Egypt (at least for a bit), and everyone is getting on the trend. However, with the decision of getting a tattoo, comes great responsibilities. Picking the design, body location, colored or black and grey, and most importantly, which artist to pick? Cairo started having a handful of great tattoo artists, which makes the decision a bit harder. We decided to make a guide with the best tattoo artists in Egypt, with their locations, price range, and specialty.

(Price ranges are based on medium sized/simple tattoos)

True Skin Art

Timur Reda, the tattoo artist of the place, has the cleanest line work out of all the artists. Even though he’s a pro in almost all styles, from Japanese to calligraphy to new school, he pretty much is the best at a geometrical tattoos. What makes him unique is that he designs tattoos himself, and he makes everything unique.

Specialty: Black and grey

Price Range: 850 LE to 1800 Le

Location: Rehab

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TrueSkinArtStudio/

The Ink Shop

The artist is called Alia, who we interviewed before. Even though she’s pretty young, and probably the youngest around, her work is impeccable. She’s professional, clean, safe, and is extremely helpful with the designing process.

Specialty: Realistic

Price Range: 500LE

Location: Zamalek

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Ink-Shop-Cairo

Bigg Triggz Tattooink

Don’t let this big man scars you. His art is extremely clean, and sophisticated with a bad-ass twist to it. He’s based in Alexandria, but comes to Egypt every once in a while.

Specialty: Portrait and Calligraphy

Price Range: 1000LE

Location: Alexandria

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Egyptianpridetattoosandclothing

Nowhere land

This place has to take credit for popularizing tattoos in Egypt. With multiple artists working in the place, each specialize in almost everything, especially American traditional tattoos. It’s recommended, however, to have your own design made before going to them.

Specialty: American Traditional

Price Range: 500 LE

Location: Zamalek

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NowherelandTattooStudio/

Graffinks tattoos

One of the first polar in Egypt, and the most exclusive and elite one too. If you have a little bit of money to spend, get tattooed here. They’re more into the big tattoos, especially sleeve tattoos and colored tattoos. Even with their high price service, they’re worth every penny.

Specialty: Colored tattoos

Price Range: 1500 LE+

Location: Maadi

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/graffinkstattoosegypt

Osos

He’s a bit of a debatable tattooist, mainly because of his tattooing methods. It’s not recommended to go to him for your first tattoo. Whatever the case is, don’t go through any injections or pain killers he gives you before tattooing. Just take the pain. It’s hard to pick just one style that Osos specializes in, because he basically does everything, but his more known for religious tattoos.

Specialty: Religious tattoos/ Black and Grey

Price Range: 600 LE

Location: Shobra

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OSOStattoo