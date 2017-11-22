The 39th Cairo International Film Festival has kicked off, and the opening ceremony seemed promising. We won’t claim that this is our favourite year when it comes to fashion; we can safely say that NO ONE deserved a big WOW!
Anyone who grabs attention can technically qualify as a winner in fashion, but still, it’s a worthy distraction to toss them into a few categories. So, let’s get down to business.
Best dressed List
1. Hend Sabry
2. Injy El Mokaddem
Talk about playing safe, Engy El Mokaddem did the exact opposite. After falling in our Worst Dressed List in El Gouna Film Festival, she looked fierce in her golden Kojak dress, and earned her place in the Best Dressed List this time.
3. Saba Moubarak
Well, Saba’s dresses are always open for debates. She makes it a point to be an eye catcher each time she walks on the red carpet, and this time she stole the night in her dress by Jordanian designer Laith Maalouf.
4. Naglaa Badr
Naglaa Badr took her first confident step into the Best Dresses Category last night, and looked stunning. Her dress is made by the Egyptian designer Marwa Waddah.
The Not Sure List
1.Yousra
Though Yosra claimed and owned a spot in our Best Dressed List at El Gouna Film Festival, and though she is this year’s Honorary President, last night wasn’t the best choice of attire for the star.
2. Dorra
Well, at first sight when Dorra appeared on the TV screen, and the rhinestone on her dress caught the light, I thought she looked dazzling, seriously. But when she stepped out of the light, hmm… let’s say she was swept straight onto our question mark list.
3. Bushra
Another celebrity fall of the Best Dressed List at El Gouna Festival. We can see that Bushra was aiming for the adventurous and playful vibe, but the snake is so distracting, and creepy to say the least.
Worst Dressed List
1. Asala
Well, her performance was phenomenal, but Asala’s dress choice by Nicholas Jebran was a total miss!
2. Abir Sabry
First Yasmine Sabry, and now Abir Sabry!!! The ‘Carina’ is taking over ya gam3a!
3. Engy Aly
Engy Aly earned a timeout on our worst dressed list. Full Stop.
4. Riham Abd El Ghafour
We wanted to love Riham Abd El Ghafour’s dress, but sadly she missed the mark. The bright side is that she had a major haircut.
Of course, fashion is a highly subjective thing, so let us know if you agree or disagree with us.