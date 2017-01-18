By: Passant Omar

Your inner voice is what you’re left with when no one is around. It’s your best friend that existed since you were able to put words together and will stay until the day you die. It’s where you have flashbacks to things you want to remember and things you are trying hard to forget. It’s simply where you have another world of your own. Sometimes you decide to share some of it, but there will always be secrets that will be buried with you. There are always reasons behind what you decide to share and what you decide to keep to yourself.

Getting it off your chest can be comforting

Our thoughts are to be our own, but we still tend to share some of them with others. Especially during hard times, you find it impossible to stay on your own with your thoughts. They seem to yell at you with all the negativity you are going through. You let them out to a friend instead of letting them kill you. Getting it off your chest is comforting, but it also has its dark side. You never really know how you are viewed or if you are misunderstood.

When you talk to a friend about how agonizing your break was, they will consider your sorrow, but they will never feel your chest pain. They will never understand how the flashbacks are killing you, how you miss your loved one or how hard it is to handle it. They may think you’re overreacting, but that’s only because they didn’t live what you went through. They may disapprove of your weakness, but they don’t know how hard it is for you to lose people. They may dislike some of your actions, but they don’t know that this is who you become when you fall in love. It’s not because you have bad friends; it’s only because no one is ever going to get it as much as you do. There’s a part of you that you can always speak out, but never able to express. At last, they may be available to listen to you, but at the end of the day, you are left alone again with your painful thoughts.

You decide to keep it to yourself because deep down you know that letting it out wouldn’t help

You distract yourself by watching a movie or hanging out with a bunch of friends. However, at some point, your thoughts drag you back to where you have been running from. It’s hard to ignore the loud voices in your head sometimes.

You sometimes choose to only share part of the story

We do not choose what to hide; we just hide what is most important to us or what we feel deepest. When people reach their extremes, they tend to become very private. When they experience happiness, they feel like it’s too personal to share. When they feel too down, they also feel too depressed to let it out. When we feel the issue is too personal, we may not tell the whole story. This would be one of the secrets that dies with you, and you may never know why you chose to hide it.

You are just the type of person who prefers privacy

You don’t like to tell people how you feel or what you experience. You may be tough on yourself at this point, because everyone needs to have someone they can trust in their lives. Yet, it’s perfectly normal to be that type of person. But if you think about it, you will find yourself letting it out in one way or another.

There are times where you will feel okay

This is just the emotional roller-coaster taking place. It will never stop until you are over the whole thing. Regardless of how you feel, you usually choose what to share either if you need assistance with an issue, or if you simply feel like letting it out.

Your inner voice will always speak to you; remind yourself of the lessons you have been taught and plan ahead what you want to do. In addition to all that, you also have a life in your imagination. You sometimes make up scenarios that will never take place or imagine a future that may never occur, but what is guaranteed is that the life you live in your imagination is the main escape from reality. To share or not is solely your decision, which usually depends on how you feel. Just learn that there are pros and cons to each choice.



