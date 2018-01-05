Planning on traveling with your pal/s? That’s so cool. There is nothing more fulfilling than traveling, and no one better to share the road with you like your friend. But here is the issue, the choice of a travel companion could make or break any trip. It can sometimes even ruin your relationship with this person. Let’s not waste time and discuss what are the do’s and don’ts of traveling with friends.

1. Discover If Your Travel Styles Could Synchronise

Some character differences could be mingled together, meaning the two persons could find a middle ground. But you must learn about these difference before organizing the trip, like if you’re an early bird and your companion is a night owl. If there is no middle ground, you better reconsider this trip.

2. Agree on a General Budget

This one is a must. For example if you like to spoil yourself and stay in luxury hotels, while your friend tends to play it cheap; how can these two scenarios coexist with each other? Same goes with food, places to visit, activities…When you agree on a budget, it gives you both a sense about the other person’s mindset.

3. Make Deals Together When It Comes To Decisions

That’s the thing about having a companion. It’s not ‘me’, it’s ‘us’. Not everything is going to go your way, or your pal’s. Compromising is the magical word of your trip; make deals together. ‘You want to visit this place, so we will dine at a restaurant I pick’ and so on.

4. Check Each Other’s Energy Level

Is one of you looking forward to a leisurely pace, the other ready to see a whole city in one day? Check each other’s energy level. Some of you ought to be tired, hungry, sleepy or maybe too energetic to sit in one place. Pace your energy together to be able to have fun together.

5. Break Out So You Don’t Break Up

Yep, you traveled together but that doesn’t mean you can’t launch on your own sometime, especially if it is a long trip. Sometimes you need a break from each other; it releases the negative energy that surely will rise. Recharge and then go back to have fun together.

6. Keep Your Head in a Crisis

You have no idea about the number of crises that could occur to you while travelling. Airplane delay, losing your money, getting sick, getting lost…You must think before saying anything because angry words said in a stressful moment can have lasting effects throughout the rest of your trip.

7. Talk About

As mentioned before, unpleasant stuff could happen. Negative energy could be flying in the air around you. Don’t pull these feelings under the rug; talk about them in a civilized way and clear the air.

A trip is meant to be full of fun, new experiences and discoveries, so we advise you to pick that travel companion carefully. And no matter what happens, just stick to the having fun plan!