“The Egyptian Angel”, an Israeli and French joint production is coming to American cinemas on September 14th, with NETFLIX having the distribution rights!

The film is about the life story of Egyptian businessman “Ashraf Marwan”, late President Gamal Abd El Nasser’s son in law. The story is based on the book written by Israeli author and political scientist, Uri-Bar Joseph, under the title of “The Angel: The Egyptian Spy Who Saved Israel”. The book confirms the Israeli perception of Marwan being an Israeli spy between 1969 and 1975.

Marwan Kenzari, the Dutch-Tunisian actor who will be playing Jaffar in the upcoming Aladdin live action, will be portraying Marwan’s character in the movie. The Israeli Sasson Gabai and the American with Middle Eastern roots, Waleed Zuaiter will be portraying late Presidents Anwar El Sadat and Gamal Abd El Nasser.

The film will have dialogues in English, Hebrew and Arabic as well; this is the first Netflix Original with so much Arabic Dialogue.

