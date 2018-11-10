Is it possible for anyone to have an Instagram account and not follow Beautiful Destinations? The eye candy account, that has over 11 million followers, posts astonishing daily pictures from all over the world.

To our surprise, we found Egypt’s Minister of Tourism Rania Al-Mashat posting a picture last night on her social media platforms with the page’s founder Jeremy Jauncey.

What were they doing together? They’ve been discussing their potential partnership for a branding campaign under the names/titles People to People and #GEM2020!

Woah, what do you guys think that means?

Could it really be happening? Are they coming to Egypt and doing a whole project on the country’s various destinations?

Because if that is the case, can you imagine how much that will boost Egypt’s tourism rates?

For those who have been living under a rock with no Instagram, Beautiful Destinations is a London based media company which is very famous for sharing authentic, inspirational and beautiful travel stories through incredible photography.

With exactly 1.2 million followers on Facebook and nearly 12 million on Instagram, they have the largest millennial travel community on all social media platforms; and it all happened in the course of 6 years, starting from 2012!

What do you guys feel about this? Share with us what you think of this seemingly potential partnership! If it happens, it’ll definitely be BIG for Egypt! Right?