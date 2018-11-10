Is it possible for anyone to have an Instagram account and not follow Beautiful Destinations? The eye candy account, that has over 11 million followers, posts astonishing daily pictures from all over the world.
View this post on Instagram
“Each country we visit teaches us new things. Some places teach us patience, others appreciation. Some places break us down completely, and make us question everything, while others refill our tank and send us on our way, happier than ever.” @howfarfromhome wonderfully captures the beautiful paradox of longterm travel during a recent pause between moments on the road. Often, many of us look at posts from those who travel frequently or full-time and are envious. @howfarfromhome shares with us an important reminder to not judge a book by its cover — many things are not as they seem, including the idea that traveling full-time is only glamorous. Nothing is life, or in travel, is perfect, and that’s what makes it so extraordinary — it is the wonderful dance of balancing. There cannot be highs without lows; light without darkness. What are some of the ways you find balance while traveling? (📷: @howfarfromhome 📍: Malta)
To our surprise, we found Egypt’s Minister of Tourism Rania Al-Mashat posting a picture last night on her social media platforms with the page’s founder Jeremy Jauncey.
What were they doing together? They’ve been discussing their potential partnership for a branding campaign under the names/titles People to People and #GEM2020!
Woah, what do you guys think that means?
View this post on Instagram
Met with @JeremyJauncey, founder of @BeautifulDestinations, the leading social media travel hub, while in London. Travel inspiration from digital, visual based and mobile first content is one of the main drivers to destinations bookings today. And we are embracing it. We discussed our potential partnership for our upcoming branding campaign for the various destinations, #PeopleToPeople, and #GEM2020.
Could it really be happening? Are they coming to Egypt and doing a whole project on the country’s various destinations?
Because if that is the case, can you imagine how much that will boost Egypt’s tourism rates?
For those who have been living under a rock with no Instagram, Beautiful Destinations is a London based media company which is very famous for sharing authentic, inspirational and beautiful travel stories through incredible photography.
With exactly 1.2 million followers on Facebook and nearly 12 million on Instagram, they have the largest millennial travel community on all social media platforms; and it all happened in the course of 6 years, starting from 2012!
What do you guys feel about this? Share with us what you think of this seemingly potential partnership! If it happens, it’ll definitely be BIG for Egypt! Right?