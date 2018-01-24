Oscar nominations for the 90th annual awards were announced this morning from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis revealed the nominees in 24 categories. We can’t express how excited we are to know that a Lebanese movie has made it to ‘the best foreign language film’ category!

The Academy Awards — hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second time — will air live on ABC on March 4th.

Here is the list of 2018 Oscar nominations:

Best Picture:

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Lead Actor:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Lead Actress:

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Foreign Language Film:

“A Fantastic Woman” (Chile)

“The Insult” (Lebanon)

“Loveless” (Russia)

“On Body and Soul (Hungary)

“The Square” (Sweden) Original Song: “Mighty River” from “Mudbound”, Mary J. Blige

“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name”, Sufjan Stevens

“Remember Me” from “Coco”, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall”, Diane Warren, Common

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul Director: “Dunkirk”, Christopher Nolan

“Get Out”, Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird”, Greta Gerwig

“Phantom Thread”, Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Shape of Water”, Guillermo del Toro