As we all know and have definitely seen already, 2018 was a very fruitful year, especially in terms of cinema and movie production. From Amir Karara’s Harb Karmouz to Karim Kassem’s Leil Kharegi and many more; this year was totally outstanding!

However, it seems that 2019 is about to be even more fruitful with this list of the most anticipated Egyptian movies for the upcoming year:

1# 122

Directed by Yasser El Yassery, this movie was supposed to be released in 2018. However due to some production issues, it had to be postponed to January 2019. Starring Tarek Lotfi, Amina Khalil, Ahmed Dawood, Ahmed El Fishawy and Mohamed Mamdouh; this horror movie is reportedly about a group of mentally ill people trapped in an asylum.

2# El Fil El Azrak 2

The sequel to the very popular movie is set to a 2019 release. So far, no details have been revealed about the plot nor the exact date. Also, the Ahmed Morad novel that the movie was based on does not have a sequel. But all we know is that the original cast is definitely in with some new actors, like Hend Sabry and Eyad Nassar, joining as well. And of course, the director is Marwan Hamed.

3# Leis Baghdad

Just when we thought Mohamed Emam already had a terrific year with “Leilet Hanna w Sorour” breaking records; it seems that the young actor still hasn’t had enough. Emam already has a movie and a Ramadan series confirmed for 2019, but both plots have not been revealed yet. “Leis Baghdad” is starring Fathy Abdel Wahab, Ahmed Rezk, Yasmin Raees, Bayoumi Fouad and Salah Abdallah.

4# Nadi EL Regal El Serry

After the cinematic disappearance of Karim Abdel Aziz post-El Fil El Azrak 1, we’re going to have not one but TWO of his works to look forward to in 2019! Other than the sequel, Abdel Aziz’s “Nady El-Regal El Serry”, directed by Khaled El Halafawy, starring Ghada Adel, Bayoumi Fouad, and Maged El Kedwani is going to be released on the 23rd of January, 2019. The comedy plot revolves around an unhappily married dentist, Adham, who joins a secret club with some of his friends. Meanwhile, his wife doesn’t trust him so she ends up watching and following him all the time.

5# Welad Rezk 2

We all know how much this film appealed to so many people when it came out in 2015. Directed by Tarek El Eryan, the sequel to the successful movie is set to be released in 2019, as it’s currently being filmed with the participation of all the original cast: Ahmed Ezz, Ahmed El Fishawy, Mohamed Mamdouh, Amr Youssef, Ahmed Dawood, and Karim Kassem. However, the plot has not been revealed yet.

6# El Mammar

Another movie starring Ahmed Ezz is currently being filmed in Sinai. Directed by Sherif Arafa, starring Ahmed Ezz, Hend Sabry, Ahmed Rezk and Ahmed Salah Hosny; “El Mammar” is about The 1967 Egyptian-Israeli War of Attrition and it’s set to be released in June 2019, the 52nd anniversary of “The Setback”.

7# Harb Fer3on

So far all we know about that one is that Amir karrara was supposed to be the main man for it. However, for some reason, Mohamed Ramadan signed the contract with El Sobky instead. The war movie is to be directed by Peter Mimi and is inspired by the global story of the Seven Sumari. There are talks that another main man is going to star alongside Ramadan who might also be joined by global stars like Van Damme and Monica Bellucci. The film is set for a Eid release.

8# Ahl Al Kahf

Seems like we’re going to have not one, not two, but THREE Ahmed Ezz movies in one year. Ahl Al Kahf is directed by Amr Arafa and is reportedly going to include many famous stars like Mona Zaki, Amir Karrara, Sherif Mounir and Dina El Sherbiny. Neither the plot nor the exact release date have been announced yet, but it sure looks like a huge movie!

9# Serri Lel Ghaya

Directed by Mohamed Samy, “Serri Lel Ghaya” is starring Ahmed El Saqa, Ahmed Rezk, and Nabil El Halafawy. The movie was supposed to be released in 2018 but was postponed to 2019 with no exact release date. The plot revolves around the political events that occurred in Egypt post-January 25th, 2011 leading up to June 30th, 2013.

10# Seeidy Fel Gam’aa El Americaya 2

After 20 years, everybody’s favorite movie is finally getting a sequel based on the high demands its main man, Mohamed Henediy got on Twitter. As he promised, the movie is going to have the same cast and the script is reportedly still being written by Medhat El Adl. But according to the actor, the release date is not going to be far away into 2019; it might actually be earlier than that. We NEED to see this!

Looks like we have 2019 already PACKED! We cannot wait for these exciting movies with those great stars to hit our nearby screens, can you? Tell us which one you’re excited to see the most!