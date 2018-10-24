Well, seems that Ross has definitely lost his way ever since Monica and Chandler left the apartment!

Yesterday, a picture of a ‘shoplifter’ in the UK went viral. But, that is not the case. The middle aged man looked like it hasn’t been his day, his week, his month. Um, or even his year for that matter. Get it yet?

The alleged thief was caught on a restaurant’s camera around Blackpool area, stealing a box full of cans; later the Blackpool town Police official Facebook page posted a picture of the burglar, asking people for help in capturing him.

Shortly after the post, the comment section went literally NUTS in no time! People started seriously talking about the possibility of the thief being THE Ross Geller. (Well, they definitely meant it could be the one and only actor David Schwimmer) How crazy is that?

What’s hilarious is that the Blackpool police account quickly caught up to the joke and replied to the people. Turns out that they actually hunted down the poor actor for investigation and he was in NYC at the time. So yes, Ross was a suspect in a theft! Guess that’s what happens when you take a break. (Or cheat on Rachel!)

Later after the comment section was full of a million FRIENDS reference. David Schwimmer himself took to Twitter to engage in the surreal action with an even funnier video, recreating the incident. #itwasntme

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

Isn’t this just SUPER hilarious?

Don’t arrest Ross though please! He is having a middle age crisis, apparently. However, the whole David Schwimmer case aside, don’t you think that the actual thief could easily get out of this now for how funny this whole thing became? We do! lol