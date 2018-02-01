To all fresh graduates out there, how are you? -A question that nobody asked when we were done with university. All you get is “What are you gonna do for a living?” “You better get started” “You better do this and that” “Are you seriously gonna do that?” “Have you applied?” or “How come you don’t know what you want?” and many more endless exhausting annoying questions.

# Phase 1: Being Lost

So HOW ARE YOU?

How are you feeling? How are you doing? Are you depressed? Are you lost? Do you lack motivation? Can’t find someone who understands you or listens to you? Actually, I’ve never been that lost my entire life… But guess what? It’s totally fine. You’ll get there. You already made it all the way here, ON YOUR OWN.

# Phase 2: Thinking and Pausing Questions

Ever get those weird thoughts or ideas: “ I don’t wanna work for someone” “I wanna start my own business” “What am I good at?” “Why me?” “What is it about me that’s gonna get me that job?” “I’m not even experienced” “I’m so scared” “What should I do?” “Should I move out so that my parents stop asking me what I’m going to do with my life?” “Should I just get any job to shut everyone up?” … You’re not alone. As a fresh graduate, I woke up every single morning with a different goal that I wanted to achieve and I just got distracted from the huge amounts of thoughts that kept hitting me. I didn’t know which one to begin with or which one to avoid… And they’ll keep on piling up and adding up.

# Phase 3: Finding Yourself

One day you’ll wake up and you’ll settle for you want… “Hallelujah! Now I know what I’m going to do! I’m going be a sailor or a diver or…” You’ll start thinking of irrelevant things that you want to do and experience, and that’s not wrong. DO NOT share these thoughts with anyone. Not even your parents because they’re going to end up asking you “What’s next?” and that’s when you’ll just get frustrated and feel lost. Achieve anything that you put your mind to even if it’s just completing an irrelevant certificate that you’ll end up framing to a wall later. You want that fitness license? Go get it. Want to sit on your butt all day and do nothing? Do that as well but just don’t linger. Want to be a cheerleader? So be it! As long as it makes you happy. Don’t get disappointed. Do what you love. Don’t settle for less than what you want.

Keep on knocking doors, and the right door will eventually open for you. Just remember not to be ashamed of yourself, your thoughts, your goals or even a job that you might apply for.