The social media world has been preoccupied with an abundance of what they call “Unpopular Opinions”. We don’t know how it started, but we do know where it reached!

“Unpopular Opinions” are naturally unpopular, but the issue is that some of the ones taking over our timelines are actually VERY popular, and we don’t know why they are even there!

Here are some of the “Unpopular Opinions” that are actually popular:

1# Horror movies make half of the population laugh:

Well, we know some people are not into horror movies and they get really scared when they watch them. But come on, ever since ‘Scream’ first aired, we’ve established that it’s actually a funny costume to use in our everyday pranks (Especially Egyptians Lol).

You’ll even find it in the kids’ costumes area in our stores!

2# Well, we’ve always known:

When was this EVER an unpopular opinion? Age truly doesn’t define maturity, and this was established a thousand years ago.

Proof? Kevin McCallister was only 8 when he was left ‘Home Alone’ and showed all the bad guys who’s the boss!

3# Um, what?

Girl, yes our livers do cry sometimes because we’re human. We forget to drink enough water, and we often replace it with soda. BUT, who can ever say it’s NOT refreshing? IT. IS. WATER

4# Again, we’ve always known:

This is not an unpopular opinion, and Soad Hosni agrees!

5# Dare you say otherwise?

YES, and a million times yes. People have always been raving about how dogs are just out of this universe, and that we don’t deserve them (Which is true). So again, THIS is unpopular because…?

6# We don’t even hate to admit it:

You could even tell from the look (and screams) of our mothers when we eat it from street vendors; it’s a guilty pleasure!

Oh, and this, again, is NOT an unpopular opinion!

7# NEVER

Take a loot at Mark Zuckerberg!

We all already know how things work! Except for Basyouni!

8# Mashrebtesh men nelha?

Yabakhtak! (But we love Egypt though, dude!)

9# Now wait a minute:

Okay, apart from this being racist and the fact that all girls are beautiful regardless of their skin color, but this has actually been an ongoing stereotype. Abdel Halim even sang about it decades ago!

Not an original unpopular opinion, sorry!

10# Yes:

Okay, who said college friends are even bad to begin with? This has been an established fact since 2004, when we were introduced to Beeso and Kabo!

11# That can’t be more true:

Well, drowning in your own sweat isn’t the most fun experience! WE KNOW AND AGREE ON THAT!

Health Hazard Alert!

12# Mahraganat are life:

PLEASE, we all jam to “Ana Gada3”, so this is irrelevant. Mahraganat don’t define those who listen to them as “Seya3”, and again, this is NOT unpopular dude!

13# Already established:

Come on guys, please step up your unpopular opinions game, a million songs were written about how beautiful imperfections are. This is VERY popular, so please let’s just embrace it and shut up!

Bruno Mars said it first.

14# Sherin’s beautiful voice is now an unpopular opinion?

Apart from the dresses, everyone has their own taste in fashion, but Sherin’s voice is not something to argue about. Like really, HOW EVEN?

15# Cinnabon and fish are unpopular?

When did this happen guys please?

16# Winter is the best season, hands down!

This is very popular, okay? Okay

17# THAT is unpopular!

Thank you very much!

Say it louder to the people in the back!

What do you guys think about our list? What are your UNPOPULAR opinions? (Please stop it with popular ones)