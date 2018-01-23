Guess what did Guinness World Records announce this Saturday, folks? In an attempt to promote tourism in Egypt, the tallest man on earth, Sultan Kosen (243 cm), and the smallest woman on earth, Jyoti Amge (62.8 cm), will be visiting Egypt between January 26th and 29th.

The two Guinness World Records holders will tour Cairo and visit the city’s most eminent touristic landmarks. And since both of them know all about challenges, they will share their influential stories in a conference held at the Fairmont Nile City hotel.

Chairman of the Tourism Promotion Authority, Hisham al-Demiri said that the authority will supervise the visit and that it is a great opportunity to convey a positive image of Egypt to the whole world.

We wish the Guinness World Records holders a nice stay in our city. Let us know what you think about this visit; is it really a step that will help boost tourism in Egypt? Share your thoughts with us.