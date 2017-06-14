No one can deny that this year’s Ramadan drama series have been quite engaging so far, thrilling too in some cases. Yet, one has to question what’s up with all the cheating and adultery. There isn’t a single show that does not include betrayal! We thought we might wrap up the ugliest ones for you so you can get your dose of nakad!

1.THE ‘NADER- AYA -SHERIF’ BETRAYEL from ‘LA TOTFE2 EL SHAMS’

Regardless of the age gap and the romantic love story, Aya represents a huge segment of Egyptian girls who believe that marriage and love are not related. With her husband raising suspicions about his sexuality, this gets even better and better!

2.THE ‘YOUSSEF- ENGY- NADEEM’ from ‘LA TOTFE2 EL SHAMS’

Would karma hit back at Engy? Is Engy really in love with her husband’s partner or is it part of a bigger plan to get the deal done?

3.THE ‘GAMEELA- HESHAM- LAILA’ FROM ‘LE 23LA SE3R’

We must all agree that we despise Zeina’s character. We’re very pleased that Nelly karim is finally starting to realize that she needs to work on herself and get over her husband who left her for her best friend. We’re so ready for this cat fight!

4.THE ‘ RAMY- ABLA- ABD ALLAH’ FROM LE 23LA SE3R’

Abla got bored of her forever busy unromantic husband and is seeing her partner at work. With Abla getting pregnant with her lover and her husband revealing secrets, would she get away with her affair or lose her reputation?

5.THE ‘NAYLA- AKRAM – ABLA ‘ FROM ‘HAZA EL MASA2’

Should sexual problems ever be an excuse to get married behind your wife’s back? Can you be in love with two women?

6.THE ‘TAGHREED- TAREK- SAFI’ FROM ’30 YOUM’

With a wife agreeing to adopt the daughter of her husband’s mistress, in fact, the tension gets even higher. A fling that got Tarek more than what he hoped for!

And the list goes on and on. If you believe we missed one or two stories that are worth sharing, feel free to drop us a comment!