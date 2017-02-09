Valentine’s day is just around the corner, and we can’t help but think of all the drama that Egyptians tend to create EVERY single year on that special occasion! That being said, we thought of gathering all of the Egyptians’ V-day annoying habits, so that we can all sit back and try not to kill ourselves one more time!

1. Single guys/girls hating on Saint Valentine himself and claiming that Valentine’s is not a real occasion

OK you bitter people, we get it. You don’t believe in Valentine’s day. No need to post about it on social media and scream it at the top of your lungs. Think of it as any normal day. Wake up and drink coffee, go to work or uni and move on! It’s just like any other day.

2. Wearing black because you’re single

That might have been cool when we were 15 and ready to flaunt being single to everyone, but now that you are supposedly an adult and in your twenties, we can’t help but see it as a cry for your help.

3. Even worse, wearing red because you’re taken

I mean seriously? Too much red is not good for the eye! Let that sh*t go. Wear normal clothes! BE NORMAL!

4. Buying your partner red teddy bears and heart shaped pillows!

One thing we should all agree on is that there is literally nothing sillier than those teddy bears and hearts. Why torture your partner, whom you love with all your heart, with an ugly looking teddy bear that will just sit there in their bedroom and haunt them for the rest of their lives?!

5. Stuffing your face with chocolate because you have nothing better to do

I got news for you: You DO have something to do, and it’s exactly what you’ve been doing everyday since you were born! TA-DA! I knowww! Brand new information. But seriously, no reason to sit at home and feel sorry for yourself. You’ve got this!

6. People nagging about how “El-Valentine is Haram”

We get it, you don’t believe that God is Ok with us celebrating Valentine’s day. The good news, however, is that God is not going to punish you for what other people celebrate, so you’re good.

7. Lovey dovey couples who make it a point to flaunt their love to the world!

We all know those annoying couples who take Valentine’s day as an opportunity to brag about how they have found the one! OK, we get it, you were blessed with the best relationship that anyone could have ever dreamed of. No one cares.

So what do you think? Can you think of any other annoying habits Egyptians have on Valentine’s day? Tell us in the comments below!