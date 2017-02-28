Our parents are a God given blessing that we thank the Lord for everyday! They’re literally our safe haven. In a world where most people are ready to step on you, it’s good to know that our parents are always there to have our backs and to never judge, even when we are the ones judging ourselves. And since all humans are flawed, let’s acknowledge that our parents also are! Remember all the times they drove you nuts? Well, we do too! So let’s take a look at the things we love to hate about our Egyptian parents!

1. Their constant complaining about how undisciplined and ungrateful we, kids, are

Well, it bugs the sh*t out of us most of the times. But then we think about how undisciplined and ungrateful to them we truly and genuinely are, and we come to the conclusion that they are the only ones who have seen us at our worst yet chose to stay. They have really loved us when we weren’t very lovable.

2. How they would dislike some of our friends for no apparent reason and ask us to stay away from them

Admit it, there were a lot of times when your mother or father expressed their dislike for some of your friends for what seemed like the most unreasonable reasons at the time. Yet, they turned out to be right at the end of it all! We don’t know how they do it. Are they mind readers? I guess we’ll never know.

3. When they called us out on our worst habits (i.e: Called us fat)

Your parents are the only people who will tell you if you gained weight because, let’s be honest, your friends won’t have the guts to do it. And yes it will piss you off and drive you mad, but at the end of it all, it will work out to your favour. We need that kind of criticism in our life; it’s the kind that is capable of putting us back on the right track.

4. When they embarrassed us in front of our relatives with all of the “I’m proud of my kid” talk

There are times when our parents just wouldn’t shut up in front of our relatives and families about how we’re the best child they could have ever had. We can’t help but feel embarrassed at how our parents are just one of these people who brag about their children all the time, but then we go home or go out with our friends and tell them about it. We catch ourselves feeling happy at how proud of us our parents actually are.

5. When they force us to eat, eat and eat some more

Your parents are the only people in the world who will tell you that you gained weight the day before and still end up cooking or bringing you your favourite food the next day. And while we might hate it, we can’t help but love how they are constantly taking care of us and, well, feeding us delicious foods!

6. Their ridiculous Facebook posts declaring their love for us

There is nothing more embarrassing in this world than your mother or father tagging you in a post or photo where you look ugly as hell and declaring their love to you in a poem. I mean Mom! Dad! PLEASE STOP! But at the end of the day, after we have been mocked and re-mocked by our friends, we sit at night and smile at the amount of love our parents hold for us!

So what do you think? Tell us the things we forgot to mention in the comments below!