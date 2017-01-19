Falling in to depression is no news. We’ve all fallen victims to it at some point in our lives. It eats our brains out. And the worst part is, what causes us to fall into depression is not much the situation we are in as much as it is our own negative thoughts controlling our mood and dictating our every move. Which is why it’s important to acknowledge that in order to get out of depression, you do not need to change your predicament, but your thoughts toward it. Here are 6 things to remind yourself when you’re feeling depressed:

1. You are not the only who is suffering in this world

A lot of people will look at this and think to themselves “Yes, some people have it worse than me, but that doesn’t mean that my suffering is any less just because they do”, and that is perfectly true. Others’ suffering does not entail that you shouldn’t be suffering, but it’s just a comforting reminder that you are not alone. That the universe doesn’t hate you, but that people are going to suffer in their lives whether they want to or not, and it’s just your turn, nothing more.

2. Just because you fell doesn’t mean you can’t get back up

Falling is inevitable, and it’s irrational to think that you are never going to fall or fail in your life. If you understand and acknowledge that, it will make it easier for you to get back on your feet again. To work on getting better, on changing your situation enough that you become better than you ever were before you fell in the first place.

3. You are stronger than you think you are

So you fell of the wagon? So what? Happens to the best of us, right? There were days when you were put in worse situations, when you couldn’t get out of bed, when you thought that was it for you, that you’ll never be able to recover and be happy again, but it passed. You actually made it. You were strong enough to move past the dark days you faced in the past, and you are just as strong now. Whatever you are facing now shall pass. YOU will make it pass.

4. You are loved and that is the most important thing in life

You might feel like your life is not worth much now. That there is no purpose for your life and that you are nowhere near where you really want to be, but that isn’t true. There are people in this world who love you, and who would do anything to see you happy and smiling. Push through not for yourself, but for the friends and family who are counting on you and rooting for you. Those who are full of confidence that you are capable of defying all odds and doing better in your life.

5. It’s never too late to start over

So what if you failed or if you chose the wrong career path or group of friends. Life is full of chances. Never has life once came and told us “You know what? That’s it”, “You failed. Sorry, no, you can’t try again”, “No, can’t do”. In fact, you can try a million times. You can try until your last dying breath. So try and do a hell of a job trying. Change your life. Star over. You can and you will reach where you want to be.

6. What’s done is done

Whatever situation you’re in now, you’re already in it! So there is no reason to keep dwelling over it. It’s your situation, and whether you got yourself here or it was someone else’s fault, that won’t change the fact that you are in this predicament, so quit thinking about it already. It already took enough time of your life, no reason to let it take anymore space of your beautiful mind.

And while depression is hard, all you have to do is remember that you got this! Take charge of your life.