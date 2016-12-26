Drinking Pepsi, Coke or soda drinks in general is a nasty habit that we just can’t help but become addicted to. Seriously, there’s no escaping soda drinks. We just love them. They nurture our souls in a way we don’t think you’ll ever understand. What we hate though is your constant nagging about what we drink. So to all of you soda drinkers, we know your struggle and we made you a list of things people like to bug you with:

It causes cancer!

I’ll tell you one thing: When you say that, all we hear is blah blah blah and more blah blah blah! Yes it causes cancer, but so does using the microwave and breathing air!

Sodas aren’t good for you, they make you crave sugar more!

I got one question for you though, DO I LOOK LIKE I CARE?!

Why don’t you drink water instead?

Why don’t you trade your mom for mine, how do you feel about that? Seriously, they are not the same thing.

It can cause your teeth to rot

I don’t know what the heck you’re talking about you hater! I’ve been drinking sodas my whole life and it never affected my teeth. The key is brushing and flossing, you should google it.

It’s bad for your hair and skin

For God’s sake, I don’t bathe in the thing, I just drink it. And I don’t see myself running for any beauty pageants soon. Chill

Drinking diet sodas won’t make you skinnier

I’m going to tell you that for the last time, because I really don’t want to lose you. The TASTE, I drink it for the taste.

You spend all your money on that sh*t

First of all, you are the sh*tty person. Second of all, it’s MY money. And I could be a drug addict, would you rather I do that?

It makes you fat!

Well, that’s just mean and rude. I’m not fat. Round is a shape, and I’m in shape!

It’ll cause you to have severe mood swings

If by severe mood swings you mean severe happiness and an “I’m walking on the moon” feeling, then you’re darn right it does.

You have a problem

You got that right. I do have a problem and the problem is you. I don’t need this kind of negativity in my life, so just freaking back off!

What can we say? Drinking soda is not a choice, it’s a life style!